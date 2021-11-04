More

    Bronchiolitis: the epidemic is spreading throughout France, nearly 1,400 babies hospitalized in one week

    Health


    Bronchiolitis: the epidemic is spreading throughout France, nearly 1,400 babies hospitalized in one week

    ILLNESS – The bronchiolitis epidemic continues to grow in mainland France, where only Corsica is still an exception. Nearly 1,400 babies were hospitalized last week, reports Public Health France.

    IN –

    The entire metropolis is now affected by the bronchiolitis epidemic, or almost. According to the latest report published on Wednesday by Public Health France, the epidemic has spread to Brittany, one of the few regions not yet classified “red” by the health agency. Corsica is now the last metropolitan region still spared, classified in the pre-epidemic phase.

    All the info on

    Childhood illnesses

    Across the country, this disease, which affects babies and did not cause an epidemic last year, continues to fill the hospital services. According to Public Health France, 4,189 children under the age of two were seen in the emergency room for bronchiolitis during the week of October 25, an increase of 25% in seven days. Of these, 3,777 (90%) were less than one year old.

    Babies under one year of age widely affected

    Last week, some 1,395 babies were even hospitalized, 22% more in a week. Of these, a large majority (1,289, 92%) were under one year of age.

    Read also

    Common and highly contagious, bronchiolitis causes babies to cough and difficult, fast, and wheezing. Most of the time benign, it sometimes requires a visit to the emergency room, or even hospitalization. In an attempt to stem the epidemic, the president of the French Pediatric Society recently recommended to “limit visits to the circle of very close adults, not sick”.

    On the same subject

    The most read articles

    Australia: little Cleo Smith found more than two weeks after her disappearance

    LIVE – Covid-19: new increase in hospitalized patients including in intensive care

    Has the government reinstated self-tests in the health pass, as required by the Council of State?

    Can my landlord ask me to pay the garbage tax? The 8pm answers you

    Do “10% of the French” pay 70% of income tax?

    LCI logo
    defends the ambition of information
    free,
    verified and accessible to all thanks to the income of the
    advertising .

    To help us maintain this free service you can “change your choice” and accept all cookies.



    Stuart

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articlea coalition of 190 countries and organizations pledges to phase out coal-fired energy
    Next articleCovid-19: a laboratory subcontractor of Pfizer accused of failures during trials on the vaccine

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC