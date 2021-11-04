Bronchiolitis: the epidemic is spreading throughout France, nearly 1,400 babies hospitalized in one week

ILLNESS – The bronchiolitis epidemic continues to grow in mainland France, where only Corsica is still an exception. Nearly 1,400 babies were hospitalized last week, reports Public Health France.
The entire metropolis is now affected by the bronchiolitis epidemic, or almost. According to the latest report published on Wednesday by Public Health France, the epidemic has spread to Brittany, one of the few regions not yet classified “red” by the health agency. Corsica is now the last metropolitan region still spared, classified in the pre-epidemic phase.
Across the country, this disease, which affects babies and did not cause an epidemic last year, continues to fill the hospital services. According to Public Health France, 4,189 children under the age of two were seen in the emergency room for bronchiolitis during the week of October 25, an increase of 25% in seven days. Of these, 3,777 (90%) were less than one year old.
Babies under one year of age widely affected
Last week, some 1,395 babies were even hospitalized, 22% more in a week. Of these, a large majority (1,289, 92%) were under one year of age.
Common and highly contagious, bronchiolitis causes babies to cough and difficult, fast, and wheezing. Most of the time benign, it sometimes requires a visit to the emergency room, or even hospitalization. In an attempt to stem the epidemic, the president of the French Pediatric Society recently recommended to “limit visits to the circle of very close adults, not sick”.
