Bruised father kills boyfriend of teenage daughter, haggled for $ 1,000

Saving his daughter from sex trafficking, this father kills the boyfriend and leaves him in the trunk of a car. Arrested on Friday, October 29, the bail for his release is one million dollars.

Door missing since November 2020, the corpse of Aaron Sorenson, aged 19, was discovered the month of October of this year. With hands and ankles tied as well as the mouth covered with duct tape, Aaron’s body was found in the trunk of a car. According to the police investigation, the car belongs to John Eisenman’s fiancee, a 60-year-old man, the father of the victim’s girlfriend.

According to what the police say, “John Eisenman abducted the victim, tied her up and placed her in the trunk of a car. Eisenman then assaulted the victim by hitting her on the head with a cinder block, then stabbed her several times“. After killing Aaron, Eisenman abandoned the car in a remote area of ​​North Spokane County.

Daughter’s boyfriend Aaron Sorenson sold teenager in Seattle for $ 1,000

According to what NBC reports, it was in October 2020 that John Eisenman discovered that her daughter’s boyfriend was selling her for $ 1000 as part of a sex trafficking in Seattle. It was from there that the teenage girl’s father planned the kidnapping and elimination of Aaron on his own that he would have waited in town ofAirway Heights.

He is a neighbor of Brenda Kross, Eisenman’s fiancee who testified and allowed the arrest. The neighbor claims that Eisenman reportedly said he killed someone and thathe had left the body in a safe. Internet users claim the hero father liberation. After his appearance in court on November 1, Eisenman’s bond is set at $ 1 million, according to Paris Match.

Loading widget

Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge