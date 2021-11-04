Bruno Genesio protests against recruitment 2.0

Zapping Goal! Football club Stade Rennais: the 10 biggest sales of the Rouge et Noir

If data is everywhere in football and that all technicians without exception use it in Ligue 1, Bruno Genesio is rather suspicious on the issue. Especially when it comes to recruitment, as he explained to Ouest-France.

“I don’t mind using data, but the recruiter’s eye is also important. The information that we can have on the state of mind of the player, his ability to adapt in one club or another, that does not fit into the computers. I think it is a very important complement, but which should not become something on which we make all the decisions: on the team composition, on the recruitment, or such and such thing ”, explained the former. coach of OL, who has yet – with César Arghirudis – one of the best video analysts in France.

Data yes, but craftsmanship as a complement!



