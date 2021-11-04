Caldera, the new map of Warzone Pacific unveiled

As the release of Vanguard is most imminent, and the integration of Warzone is fast approaching, the long-awaited Caldera map is revealed more.

The integration of Warzone with Vanguard, scheduled for December 2, will change a lot of things for the battle royale, starting with its name. Indeed, as soon as it becomes effective, Warzone will become Warzone Pacific.

Nevertheless the biggest change will probably be the annihilation of Verdansk with a final event portrayed as “spectacular” which would end in a way “Appropriate” the stay of the players on the emblematic map of the battle royale.

After that, players will be treated to a new battleground, the Caldera Map. For the time being, the official information regarding this new map remains rather thin except that it will be of equivalent size to Verdansk and that it will include “Lush forests and craggy rocks. White sand beaches and mysterious ruins. And a dormant volcano which dominates over 200 points of interest ”.





The developers have of course shared multiple images of this new card in order to illustrate in particular the use of the same graphics engine as that of Vanguard. Still, as the fateful date draws near, players want more. Fortunately, information is already starting to surface!

A first part of the POIs of the new Warzone map has been disclosed

This Thursday, November 4, Modern Warzone shared a plan of Caldera on Twitter, appearing to be from a top-secret military report from May 16, 1941, Alpha. In addition, the card had also been seen in a previously shared trailer. This plan provides an overview of the shape of the map as well as the location of several POIs.

🚨 High Quality Image of the #Warzone Pacific Caldera Map! 🚨 POI’s City Capital

Taro Farms

Submarine Base

Beach Defenses

Fishing Village

Ancient Structures

Naval Shipyard

Ore Processing Docks

Volcano

Phosphor Mines

Airport#Vanguard pic.twitter.com/elxAooDuCP – ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) November 4, 2021

Information that seems to have been confirmed by the franchise’s official Twitter account.

👀 https://t.co/lbki1zRqqW – Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) November 4, 2021

A preview of the map thanks to the red doors?

As Warzone players get impatient with this new map, some lucky ones seem to have already caught a glimpse of it. Indeed, by crossing the red doors of the battle royale, it seems that for a fraction of a second players could see Caldera.

Red door rooms now have a chance to show players a glimpse of the new #Warzone Pacific map 👀 pic.twitter.com/rshtxbFtjM – ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) November 4, 2021

Regardless, while this new map is due out on December 3 in Warzone Pacific, Vanguard players will be able to enjoy it when Season 1 kicks off on December 2.

As D-Day draws closer, more information about Caldera should come to the surface.