Call of Duty Vanguard: How did Battlefield and Rainbow Six inspire Activision’s license?

In just a few hours, Call of Duty, Activision’s flagship saga, will make its comeback with Vanguard. This new iteration takes players to once again relive the horrors of World War II, whether in its Campaign mode, which offers us to witness the end of this historic conflict, or in its multiplayer mode. Moreover, it is this part of the production that interests us today, since the multiplayer of the game welcomes new mechanics that may well change the way of approaching clashes.

The arrival of the seventh generation consoles has allowed the FPS world to welcome new game mechanics in order to offer ever more immersive battles. We still remember Battlefield 4 for example which allows soldiers to stabilize their rifle on a ledge to gain precision, Bad Company 2 which put the destruction of the scenery in the foreground or even Rainbow Six Siege which democratized many gameplay ideas. Indeed, despite a somewhat difficult start, the title of Ubisoft has gained popularity over the years thanks to the eSport scene and at the same time bring its share of ideas: the possibility of taking lines while staying under cover, and of course, to dislodge enemies by destroying a good part of the scenery. The intensity of the fighting was then increased tenfold. It is these ideas that were taken up by Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Destruction for more possibilities?

As you can see, one of the big novelties of the multiplayer mode of Call of Duty: Vanguard lies in the establishment of fragile walls within the different maps. Like Rainbow Six Siege, these wooden walls can be destroyed, offering the possibility of obtaining new lines of sight or even opening new passages. On paper, this new proposal – which has already proven itself in the competition – opens up a whole new range of possibilities, and we can’t wait to see it in action in a Call of Duty. If it is used well by developers, it can energize the parties by preventing, for example, a “camper” from holding the same position for too long or bringing a more supported strategic dimension. We can already imagine surprising opponents in “Domination” or “Strategic Point” – two game modes which propose to defend a fixed area – by diverting their attention (by destroying one of these wooden panels for example) or by them. taking in reverse.

For a more intense immersion?

For some time now, war games have finally allowed you to shift your viewfinder to peek down a hallway from a blanket. Again, while not the first to use it, it was Rainbow Six Siege that democratized the idea. It allows players to wield their weapon as they see fit and the FPS world to adopt this new mechanic more generally, and this, for our greatest pleasure. Modern Warfare, the Call of Duty episode of 2019, went in this direction by timidly implementing this game system. The title, when the player is near a wall, offers a contextual action that allows players to stand by. lean to aim. Although the idea was good on paper, it took too long to implement and lacked automation. Conclusion: it coexisted badly with the nervous gameplay of the Activision license. But since then, the water has flowed under the bridges, Black Ops Cold War is out and Vanguard is about to land on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S. And with this opus, it seems that the saga completely embraces this bias by once again allowing players to take a look in a room, but also to shoot blind while remaining cloistered behind a low wall. This last idea, for once, very little used in the world of FPS can be anecdotal, but has the possibility of drastically changing the way of playing budding warriors. They must now think twice before attacking headlong a soldier hidden behind a wall, and perhaps even think of turning back to find a new angle of attack. This is where destructible walls come in again …





These two mechanics, borrowed here and there from the competition, are intended to immerse players more in the battlefield; a desire that is also found in the main campaign of the game (see preview of Campaign mode). Destruction of the scenery adds new paths, and at the same time could reduce blind spots and other dead ends, and blind shooting could cause players to move around in other ways. In both cases, the set of both aims to intensify the action and keep players on the lookout by adding more risk and always more angles of attack. It remains to be seen whether all of his ideas will be executed perfectly or not. Answer in a few hours!

As a reminder, Call of Duty: Vanguard is still due out on November 5 on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S.

Pre-order Call of Duty Vanguard on PS5

Pre-order Call of Duty Vanguard on PS4

Pre-order Call of Duty Vanguard on Xbox Series