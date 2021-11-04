Culture news Call of Duty Vanguard: The director of photography of the film Dunkirk in the cast of the FPS

As Call of Duty: Vanguard lands on Friday, a video released by Activision and Sledgehammer reveals that the cinematographer for the film Dunkirk was working on the game.

The name might not ring a bell to you, but Hoyte van Hoytema is one of Hollywood’s most respected cinematographers. In the wake of director Christopher Nolan, the Dutch-Swedish has worked on Interstellar, Dunkirk (for which he was nominated for an Oscar), Tenet and he will be in the cast of Oppenheimer, Nolan’s new film scheduled for 2023.

We learned that this great talent from the world of cinema participated in the creation of the next Call of Duty. For Vanguard, Hoyte van Hoytema brought all his expertise to the developers, which should give us more artistically authentic footage.

We had a lot of discussions to make things more real and how to integrate elements that are part of our reality. Sometimes you can create a beautiful sunset – just because you can – but maybe that sunset can be just toned down, making it grayer, a little more ominous, less flashy.



Call of Duty: Vanguard, which takes as its theme World War II, arrives on November 5. This is the eighteenth episode of the saga and harnesses the engine of Modern Warfare.

