More

    Call of Duty Vanguard: the sulphurous Zombies mode offers a new satanic trailer

    Technology


    Game news Call of Duty Vanguard: the sulphurous Zombies mode offers a new satanic trailer

    Call of Duty Vanguard can boast of having a particularly developed Zombies mode, inevitably eagerly awaited by unconditional fans of the saga: here is a brand new trailer to make their mouths water.

    For this return to World War II, Call of Duty Vanguard intends to do things right. Already with an immersive campaign allowing us to explore several parts of the conflict in different regions of the world with colorful characters, but also with a first-rate technique that promises a very nice game (and the PC configurations speak for them- same). There is also a highly recommended and promising multiplayer mode, as well as a particularly desired Zombie mode which is revealed today … a little more.

    Diving in Hell

    Just to show the pressure, Activision has just released the beautiful CGI cinematic that will open the famous Zombies mode. Back to basics this time with ruthless undead Nazis to destroy, led by Oberführer Wolfram Von. Far from having rotten flesh, it has a collection of ancient artifacts allowing it to awaken the zombie threat and lead the Third Reich to victory.

    The video, particularly dark, thus emphasizes this antagonist and the enemies that we will face, alone or with others in cooperation: among them, a quasi-mystical and downright intimidating entity straight out of a DOOM. And alas, no Doom Slayer is to be controlled here.


    Moreover, you will not have to wait much longer to discover all this joyful content since Call of Duty Vanguard releases tomorrow, Friday November 5, on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, and Xbox One.

    Pre-order Call of Duty Vangaurd from € 60 on Amazon

    About Call of Duty: Vanguard

    This page contains affiliate links to certain products that JV has selected for you. Each purchase you make by clicking on one of these links will not cost you more, but the e-merchant will pay us a commission.
    Find out more.

    Profile of Max_Cagnard, Jeuxvideo.com

    Through Max_Cagnard, Journalist jeuxvideo.com

    MPTwitter


    Stuart

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleRomeyer and Caïazzo still targeted by Sainté supporters
    Next articleAlbert of Monaco tried: the prince targeted by a threatening plot, which numbers in the millions

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC