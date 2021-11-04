Call of Duty Vanguard: the sulphurous Zombies mode offers a new satanic trailer

Call of Duty Vanguard can boast of having a particularly developed Zombies mode, inevitably eagerly awaited by unconditional fans of the saga: here is a brand new trailer to make their mouths water.

For this return to World War II, Call of Duty Vanguard intends to do things right. Already with an immersive campaign allowing us to explore several parts of the conflict in different regions of the world with colorful characters, but also with a first-rate technique that promises a very nice game (and the PC configurations speak for them- same). There is also a highly recommended and promising multiplayer mode, as well as a particularly desired Zombie mode which is revealed today … a little more.

Diving in Hell

Just to show the pressure, Activision has just released the beautiful CGI cinematic that will open the famous Zombies mode. Back to basics this time with ruthless undead Nazis to destroy, led by Oberführer Wolfram Von. Far from having rotten flesh, it has a collection of ancient artifacts allowing it to awaken the zombie threat and lead the Third Reich to victory.

The video, particularly dark, thus emphasizes this antagonist and the enemies that we will face, alone or with others in cooperation: among them, a quasi-mystical and downright intimidating entity straight out of a DOOM. And alas, no Doom Slayer is to be controlled here.





Moreover, you will not have to wait much longer to discover all this joyful content since Call of Duty Vanguard releases tomorrow, Friday November 5, on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, and Xbox One.

