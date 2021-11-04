Good plan news Call of Duty Vanguard: where to find it at the best price

The next issue of Activision’s famous military saga is out! Call of Duty Vanguard is now available on all platforms, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series and One, as well as on PC! To succeed in obtaining it at the best price, we crisscrossed the brands to find THE best offer!

CoD Vanguard: the return of the Activision military saga

We do not change a formula that wins ! And that, Activision understood well with its last issue of Call of Duty. By resuming its place during World War II, the title offers itself a whole range of battles and confrontations to be experienced between the forces of the Alliance and those of the Axis.

Buy Call of Duty Vanguard from 55 € at Fnac

Buy Call of Duty Vanguard from 55 € at Cdiscount

Buy Amazon Special Call of Duty Vanguard from € 60 at Amazon

Call of Duty is one of those licenses that have found a vein and know how to exploit it intelligently. In a world where the TPS (third person shooter – Third Person Shooting) has taken over, with games like Fortnite, Call of Duty reminds that the First of Person Shooting (first person shooter – FPS ) still has a bright future ahead of it.





Vanguard (avant-garde in Squeezie language), is the name of this new iteration that will transport you to the main battles in Europe and the Pacific. In addition to the very immersive aspect of the title, you will have access to many modes that will allow you to face players from all over the world.

Of course, Zombie mode is also present. The latter will allow you to face larger and larger waves of zombie Nazi soldiers who will think above all to brainstorm your brain.

And of course, the multiplayer will be there with the return of a gameplay that gamers of all stripes are clamoring for: the killstreak.

In short, Call of Duty announces the color: an FPS that offers many hours of multiplayer play, modes for everyone, and a scenario that will plunge you into the harshness of the clashes.

Call of Duty: Vanguard, what price for the title

Available on virtually all platforms at the moment (except the Nintendo Switch), the title is already present in most brands. However, it can be noted that some offer it at a more competitive price. On has made a small selection for you which you will find below:

