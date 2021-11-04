Carl Hayman reveals he suffers from premature dementia after other players

Pool via Getty Images Carl Hayman during the haka before a New Zealand v Australia game in Auckland on July 21, 2007.

RUGBY – Former All Blacks and Toulon mainstay Carl Hayman has joined legal action against rugby authorities, initiated by many former players with neurological disorders, after he himself revealed he suffered at 41 years of precocious dementia.

Hayman, selected 45 times with New Zealand, said he consulted after experiencing memory loss, confusion and suicidal thoughts.

“Constant migraines”

“I spent several years thinking I was going crazy, and at some point that’s really what I thought,” the former player told the New Zealand site. The Bounce. “It was constant headaches and all those things that happened that I couldn’t understand,” he detailed.

Tests showed that he suffered from premature dementia and probable chronic encephalopathy, a neurodegenerative disease. This diagnosis prompted him to join the action brought by about 150 players, especially in England, against the rugby authorities.

Last December, this group of former professionals, including England’s Steve Thompson and Welshman Alix Popham, announced their intention to seek compensation from World Rugby and the English and Welsh federations after diagnoses of neurological disorders.

In another case, lawyers for ten former professional rugby union players, including British internationals, showing symptoms of neurological damage, also recently announced a complaint against the English federation (RFL) for negligence.

That players are “not treated like objects”

“The youngest prospects need to know where they are headed. There needs to be more support and better oversight around head injuries and workloads, ”insisted Carl Hayman.





The former rugby player said one of the reasons he joined the existing complaints was to bring about sweeping changes in the way rugby is played and to minimize the risk of head injuries.

“I hope that in the future the players will not fall into the same trap as me, that they will not be treated like objects and will be treated better,” he hopes.

“The problem of the link between concussions and long-term cognitive problems is extremely complex, and science is evolving,” reacted the boss of the New Zealand rugby federation, Mark Robinson. “New Zealand Rugby will continue to prioritize the well-being of players and make the sport safe for everyone,” he added.

All Blacks assistant coach John Plumtree has expressed sympathy for Hayman and said rugby rules have since been changed to protect players’ heads and reduce the number of concussions.

“We have a responsibility to make sure that the game is safe and that parents want their children to play it,” he said.

World Rugby, the body of world rugby, for its part indicated that it had not been contacted by Hayman, and did not comment on her statements, reaffirming that for her, “the well-being of the players is the priority of sport ”.

Domestic violence and alcoholism

Presented during his career as the best pillar in the world, Hayman won, in addition to his record with the All Blacks, three European Cups with Toulon between 2013 and 2015 before announcing his retirement as a player.

He then coached the Pau forwards before being suspended in early 2019 following an altercation between him and several Pau players.

He was sentenced the same year to a suspended four-month prison sentence by a court in Pau for domestic violence against his wife from whom he then separated. Hayman then admitted to having alcoholism problems. “I do not want to minimize the harm I have done or find excuses, but that’s not who I am”, explains the ex-All Black quoted by The team about his violence and alcoholism.

Also in 2019, Carl Hayman took part in a cycling trip across the UK to benefit a charity fighting amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Charcot’s disease.

He was responding to the call of Doddie Weir, the former Scottish international second line who announced in 2017 that he was suffering from this neurodegenerative disease.

