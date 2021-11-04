Caroline Margeridon and cosmetic surgery… the buyer says it all!

Since 2017, the show “Affaire Conclue” has established itself as one of the strong programs of France 2. Among the emblematic personalities of the show, it is impossible not to mention Caroline Margeridon. This is revealed in his autobiography “Libre!” to be published this Thursday, November 4 by Plon editions. Aged 55, the one who is not on good terms with Pierre-Jean Chalençon lives with passion in her fifties and does not hesitate to show herself on social networks.





In an interview with our colleagues from Télé Loisirs, the art dealer at the Biron market in Saint-Ouen confided bluntly on her use of cosmetic surgery, which she fully assumes: “Yes and I do not hide it! I used it not to look like my daughter or have a grouper mouth, but I just want to age well. So, yes, I used botox and had my breasts touched up. It’s not a taboo subject“, she said. Already in 2020, she had played the franchise card on the subject:”I attacked the botox, I must have been about 35 years old. JI also remade my breasts (…) I don’t care to say it. You know, the number of girls who say they haven’t done anything …“, she had revealed.

