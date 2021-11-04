More

    Caroline Margeridon and cosmetic surgery… the buyer says it all!

    Entertainment


    Since 2017, the show “Affaire Conclue” has established itself as one of the strong programs of France 2. Among the emblematic personalities of the show, it is impossible not to mention Caroline Margeridon. This is revealed in his autobiography “Libre!” to be published this Thursday, November 4 by Plon editions. Aged 55, the one who is not on good terms with Pierre-Jean Chalençon lives with passion in her fifties and does not hesitate to show herself on social networks.


    In an interview with our colleagues from Télé Loisirs, the art dealer at the Biron market in Saint-Ouen confided bluntly on her use of cosmetic surgery, which she fully assumes: “Yes and I do not hide it! I used it not to look like my daughter or have a grouper mouth, but I just want to age well. So, yes, I used botox and had my breasts touched up. It’s not a taboo subject“, she said. Already in 2020, she had played the franchise card on the subject:”I attacked the botox, I must have been about 35 years old. JI also remade my breasts (…) I don’t care to say it. You know, the number of girls who say they haven’t done anything …“, she had revealed.

    LT


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleit’s not just you, the network is disrupted
    Next articleActs of vandalism at the “S. Telchid” college of Capesterre-Belle-Eau

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC