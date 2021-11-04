Cars of delinquents sold at auction

Associated with the National Directorate of State Interventions (DNID), the agency for the management and recovery of seized and confiscated assets (AGRASC) is organizing in Bercy an auction of goods resulting from seizures and judicial confiscations within the framework of criminal proceedings.

But the context is particular. AGRASC is celebrating its tenth anniversary and therefore wanted to mark the occasion with a special auction, which brings together exceptional goods! This would be the opportunity to afford a little luxury at a lower cost. More than 300 articles will be sold to the sound of the hammer at the Ministry of the Economy and Finance on Friday, November 5.

And it’s a bit like diving into Ali Baba’s cave of organized crime, since all these objects were confiscated from delinquents or members of their entourage. The AGRASC was created to “improve the efficiency of the criminal response targeting organized crime” with the will to hit the wallet, which obviously bothers the thugs more than the prison. Alain Caumeil, president of the DNID, told Le Parisien: “We realize that delinquents call more often to recover their property than to review their sentence”.





On sale, there are jewelry, watches, leather goods, wines … and therefore vehicles. About fifteen models, all from high-end brands (with the exception of a Traction), even if some remain very “popular”, such as a second generation Mercedes CLA in a 200 petrol version. There are also the must-have luxury SUVs, like a Range Rover Velar and a Porsche Cayenne. The sale includes some supercars, with for example a Mercedes AMG GT Roadster and a Lamborghini Aventador from 2012 with 15,000 km, displayed at a starting price of 150,000 €.

There is of course the possibility of realizing good deals, but beware of unpleasant surprises. For example, there is a Lamborghini Gallardo from 2010 with less than 40,000 km on the odometer, showing only € 25,000 in starting price… but it lacks the front bumper. Nothing to reassure. There are warnings on unsecured mileage, for example with an alert on an Audi RS6 which has seen its meter drop! In general, beware of the state of the mechanics, the use can be doubtful. Some models also do not have a registration certificate!

It should also be known that seized vehicles are sold before the judgment of the owner, the State seeking to quickly get rid of them because guarding is expensive. If the former driver is released, he will of course not pick up the vehicle, but will be compensated for the value of the sale.

> The catalog of this auction