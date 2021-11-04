Champions League: Dortmund appeals red card received by Mats Hummels

Hummels: “Antony’s behavior was unsportsmanlike”

“ I do not understand at all how we can put a red on this action. How can a referee at this level in the Champions League think of putting a red?Hummels stormed after the meeting. We see that he (Antony) Looks up to see if the referee saw it and then rolls over in the other direction at full speed, pretending to be in pain. Antony himself told me that it was not a red card. His behavior was unsportsmanlike. “