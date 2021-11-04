Champions League: Dortmund appeals red card received by Mats Hummels

Borussia Dortmund will appeal to UEFA for the red card inflicted on Mats Hummels on Wednesday during BVB’s defeat in the Champions League against Ajax (1-3). “ We call on UEFA and its sense of justice to set an example here and not also punish the player, CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke told SID. It’s a total injustice, we feel sufficiently punished by the result of the match. “
Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc also said he had already contacted UEFA regarding the expulsion, which he said was “ obviously, with the evidence to back it up, a bad decision. She ruined our game and decided the fate of the game. “
Hummels: “Antony’s behavior was unsportsmanlike”
“ I do not understand at all how we can put a red on this action. How can a referee at this level in the Champions League think of putting a red?Hummels stormed after the meeting. We see that he (Antony) Looks up to see if the referee saw it and then rolls over in the other direction at full speed, pretending to be in pain. Antony himself told me that it was not a red card. His behavior was unsportsmanlike. “
Hummels, 32, received a red card in the 29th minute for a rough tackle on Ajax forward Antony. England referee Michael Oliver consulted the video assistant referee without looking at the footage himself and upheld his decision. Shortly after, Dortmund opened the scoring through Marco Reus from the penalty spot before Ajax took the advantage in the second half through Dusan Tadic, Sébastien Haller and Davy Klaassen.