    Champions League – Marsch and Leipzig furious with arbitration: “As if he wanted an autograph from Neymar!”

    RB Leipzig did not digest their elimination from the Champions League very well on Wednesday night. Despite the point of a spectacular draw obtained against PSG (2-2) in the last minutes, the Germans are no longer in the race for a place in the round of 16. The coach of Rotten bullen Jesse Marsch was quite annoyed at a post-match press conference. One man was particularly targeted: the referee of the meeting, Mr. Andreas Ekberg.

    At several times it was as if he wanted to have an autograph from Neymar !, protested the American coach, before making his point more clearly. Honestly it hasn’t been good. “Very irritated from the start of the meeting, Marsch showed his anger continuously throughout the match, which in fact earned him a warning in the 30th minute of play.

    Jesse Marsch collected a warning from the 30th minute of play

    Credit: Getty Images

    Despite two penalties whistled in favor of his players, the former RB Salzburg did not falter after the 90 minutes: “I was very pissed off by the referee and his decisions. He didn’t protect us and that was my only way to show him my anger. Even for the 2nd penalty, he must have looked at the VAR when the fault was obvious! “


    We were better than PSG

    Marsch was also bitter about the outcome of the match compared to the content proposed by his team. “We were better than PSG but unfortunately we only collected one point.. “From now on, the Germans must hope to catch up with Club Brugge over the last two days to grab a third place in Group A, synonymous with a switch to the Europa League. Hoping that the temper of the American coach calms down with better results .

