Cheaper than Xiaomi, this surveillance camera costs only around € 20

Just before Black Friday, there is an avalanche of promotions on the products of the giant Amazon. After the Kindle e-readers, the Fire Stick HDMI keys, or the Echo Dot connected speakers, it is the turn of the Blink Mini surveillance camera to be on sale. The latter goes from 34.99 euros to only 22.99 euros.

If you don’t want to invest in a Blink Outdoor 4 camera kit, there is a more affordable alternative: the Blink Mini surveillance camera. The latter will monitor the inside of your home, without its presence being noticed thanks to its small size and without breaking the bank. It is very effective, especially for its price which becomes more attractive thanks to this discount of almost 35% on its original price. What to complete your kit or to discover the brand before investing more.

What is the Blink Mini?

It is a compact, discreet and easy to install camera

Which records videos in Full HD day and night,

Detects movement and has a two-way microphone

And can be easily paired with a brand device

Amazon’s Blink Mini surveillance camera also succumbs to the promotions made by the e-commerce giant and goes from 34.99 euros to only 22.99 euros, or 34% immediate discount. It is the same price on the Boulanger site.

Amazon also offers the purchase of a pack of two cameras to cover a larger area of ​​your home. The pack is 45.98 euros instead of 69.98 euros, or 34% reduction. Boulanger also offers this pack at 45.99 euros.





An easy-to-install discreet camera

This surveillance camera goes unnoticed, it must be said that with its name “Mini”, it was to be expected. Indeed, in appearance this camera looks like a small cube of white plastic that is quite pretty, but above all compact. With its dimensions of 50 x 49 x 36 mm, the latter will take up very little space, and if you want to change it, its weight of only 48 grams will make things very easy. It can therefore easily be camouflaged in your interior, whether behind the leaves of a plant or in a corner of the room without being noticed.

To install it, it’s very simple, you just need to plug it into an electrical outlet and place it on a piece of furniture thanks to its modular foot which will allow you to orient the camera lens according to your convenience. Once this step is completed, you just need to pair it to Wifi using the Blink Home Monitor application.

An affordable and efficient solution to monitor your home remotely

This camera offers a Full HD definition for a rendering of clean images which can sometimes lack detail, but remain usable. Thanks to its infrared sensor, the camera will be able to record after dark, but we lose quality. However, night motion detection remains just as effective as it is during the day. This product also has a bidirectional microphone, which will pick up ambient sounds without too much distortion and a speaker, not very powerful, which will reproduce the sound correctly and sufficiently indoors.

There is a dedicated application, which will allow you to receive a notification as soon as movement is detected when the system is activated. This application is quite intuitive, and allows you to configure specific detection zones if you consider them to be a more sensitive point. It is of course possible to see the video stream live from your phone and listen to what is happening at home, wherever you are. Alexa is also in the game and allows you to activate recording directly by voice once the camera has been linked to a device serving as a central hub such as a dot echo or an Echo Show for example.

