Cheick Doucouré (Lens) emancipated himself

If Cheick Doucouré continues to climb the steps of the high level, his rise in the game goes hand in hand with his emancipation within the blood and gold group, where he expresses himself more and more verbally on the field. “I assert myself a lot, he confirms. Before, I hardly spoke. I stayed calm and it ended there. I discussed it with the coach. He asked me to evolve on this point. Now, I try to replace my teammates. I have been here for four years. I understand things better. I try to help the young people who arrive, to put them on the right path. Afterwards, in the locker room, I let the executives express themselves. “