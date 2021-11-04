Cheick Doucouré (Lens) emancipated himself

Cheick Doucouré will experience this Friday against Estac (9 p.m.) his eleventh start of the season with Lens. He only missed two matches (4e and 5e days) due to a suspension following his red card received in Monaco (2-0, August 21). At only 21, he is now part of the Artesian midfield.
“He is starting to have an extremely complete background. He is a player and a quality personality ”
“He evolved from the U19s to the first team with Philippe Montanier and me, recalls Franck Haise, his trainer. He has progressed at all levels. In reading situations, team balances, ball exits, recovery. He continues to enrich his baggage. He is improving in the desire to verticalize his game, to find passes that break the lines. He begins to have an extremely complete background. He is a quality player and personality. He has always listened and remained very humble. With his education and his values. We don’t talk much about him? People who know football know very well who it is. “
A midfielder who has an excellent ball strike and ensures defensive balance, the compensations of a team that throws itself a lot forward, especially with his Ivorian teammate in the middle, Seko Fofana, expert in changes of pace and transitions .
“Sooner or later, we will talk about me”
“We are close (with Fofana), admits the Malian international, who can qualify for the next World Cup in Qatar. I didn’t know him before he arrived. I myself grew up in Côte d’Ivoire. So from the start, our relationship was fostered. In the field, we communicated a lot. I play the same role as the one I had with (Guillaume) Gillet. We got along very well. With Seko, it’s the same. It hits a lot. Someone has to manage the balance. This is my role. I think I am doing it very well. I hope we will follow up with other performances. “
If Cheick Doucouré continues to climb the steps of the high level, his rise in the game goes hand in hand with his emancipation within the blood and gold group, where he expresses himself more and more verbally on the field. “I assert myself a lot, he confirms. Before, I hardly spoke. I stayed calm and it ended there. I discussed it with the coach. He asked me to evolve on this point. Now, I try to replace my teammates. I have been here for four years. I understand things better. I try to help the young people who arrive, to put them on the right path. Afterwards, in the locker room, I let the executives express themselves. “
By his impact, his interceptions and his raises, Cheick Doucouré meets the expectations of his trainer. Yannick Cahuzac, the captain and his competitor, is no longer the holder. “Cahu (Cahuzac) talk to me a lot, says Doucouré. He’s trying to correct me. I try to learn from everyone. I took a lot of experience. I think I have emancipated myself. It’s important to play a role in this team. I’m happy. It was a dream for me to grow up in this club. I want to continue to play big games. Sooner or later, we’ll be talking about me. “