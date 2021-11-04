Chinese tennis champion Peng Shuai accuses ex-top Communist leader of rape

Zhang Gaoli, closing the third session of the 12th National People’s Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 15, 2015. WANG ZHAO / AFP

This is a new episode in the very sanitized version of the MeToo movement that China has known since 2018. On Tuesday, November 2, Chinese tennis champion Peng Shuai accused former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli of having raped her, before to make her his mistress, in a message posted on the Chinese social network Weibo.

One testimony was promptly erased by Chinese censorship, as were reactions to the matter, which spread like wildfire. As of Thursday, searches for both Peng Shuai and Zhang Gaoli were still blocked on Weibo and the Baidu search engine.

“In the grip of fear and trouble (…) I gave in”

In his message, Peng Shuai, 35, said that Mr. Zhang, 75, forced sex on her at his home three years ago, after playing tennis, seven years after she had already slept with him. him. According to her, Mr. Zhang’s wife was aware of and “Kept guard outside”.





” I was very scared. That afternoon, I initially refused. I couldn’t stop crying ”, says the winner in doubles at Roland-Garros in 2014. “In the grip of fear and turmoil (…) I gave in, and we had sex. “

Zhang Gaoli, around 75, was until early 2018 a permanent member of the Chinese Communist Party’s political bureau and, as such, one of the seven most powerful men in China. He is considered close to the prime minister, Li Keqiang.

Peng Shuai says she later became the ex-leader’s mistress, until an argument arose over the past week. She adds that she has no evidence to support her claims. “You were always afraid that I would hide a tape recorder”she wrote, addressing Mr. Zhang. “You will certainly deny or even attack me”.

Former world number one in doubles, Peng Shuai is currently ranked 189e in the WTA rankings. In 2018, she received a six-month suspension and a $ 10,000 fine (about 8,600 euros) for trying to force her women’s doubles partner to withdraw from Wimbledon the previous year.

In August 2021, several rapes – that of an employee of retail giant Alibaba by her boss, and those accused singer Kris Wu by several fans – sparked outrage, but the protest struggles to be taken in a narrow environment. censorship.

