Ciro Immobile gives the advantage back to the Romans, follow the last half hour

At the end of the first leg of the group matches of the Europa League, Olympique de Marseille remains on three draws in this group E composed of Galatasaray, Lokomotiv Moscow and Lazio. It is the latter that the men of Jorge Sampaoli receive Thursday, November 4. The Marseillais can count on the support of their public to try to win, two weeks after the 0-0 in Rome against the players of Maurizio Sarri. With 3 points, OM are 3rd in Group E, one point behind Lazio, and remain in the race to reach the next lap.

For their part, the players for Lazio have a perfectly balanced record: one loss, one win and one draw. With four points, Lazio are only one victory behind group leader Galatasaray. In the event of a good performance in Marseille and a poor result for the Turkish club on their turf against Lokomotiv Moscow, the Italians could join the top of Group E, two games before the end of the group stage.