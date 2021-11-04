More

    Clémence Castel (Koh-Lanta) supported by her ex Mathieu Johann: “Continue to be happy …”

    She won season 5 in 2005 and the Heroes fight in 2018, was a member of the final jury of Return of the heroes in 2009 … Clémence Castel is an emblematic figure of Koh Lanta. Here it is which made its return in the edition All Stars celebrating the 20 years of the program of TF1, baptized Koh-Lanta, The Legend. Unfortunately for her, the pretty brunette with blue eyes was definitively eliminated from the adventure during the episode broadcast on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, on the front page. An end that she accepts, especially since her loved ones could not be more proud of her …


    … starting with his ex-boyfriend, Mathieu Johann. Indeed, on Instagram, the father of his two boys Louis (9 years old) and Marin (7 years old) wants to support Clémence Castel. “In any case, the strongest adventurer on the planet for our two loves Marin and Louis, so proud of their adventurous mother. Bravo for your career and your perseverance. And for self-control … That’s all you! Continue to be happy. Continue to be happy. Life is one hell of an adventure …“, writes the former candidate of the star Academy (season 4, in 2004) in the caption of the official photo of the beauty in the survival show. A very nice touch from Mathieu Johann, separated from Clémence Castel for more than two years.


