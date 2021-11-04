Clémentine Célarié reveals herself to be fighting against colon cancer





ILLNESS – “Telling the truth is already a form of healing”. Clémentine Célarié wants to end the taboo surrounding cancer. Asked this Thursday, November 4 by RTL, the 64-year-old actress said she was lucky to have lived through this ordeal and to have come out of it. “It is not because we have cancer that we die,” she recalls.

His book is like a testimony to his fight “because the fear of not saying anything blocks things”. She also asks the public “not to look at (her) with pity but with envy”

As taking part in her therapy, her book is, for her, a medicine. “I’m going to make this book to address the public. The truth drives forward ”. There are a lot of taboos about cancer. “People look at you like you’re dead, but you’re not, it’s because we’re uneducated”. And in the face of this silence, she decides that she needed to speak her truth. “The truth can heal. I wanted to tell about this ordeal ”.



During the health crisis, she reveals that she hid her illness by wearing wigs. “You feel like you always have to lie. But we must be happy to be able to put one step ahead of the other. I couldn’t drink shots with the audience even if I wanted to ”.

She concludes by saying that this ordeal has brought her a “light”, “a ray of energy which is exceptional”. She finds that people generally come out stronger, citing Nietzsche who wrote in 1888, “What doesn’t kill me makes me stronger”.

