Clermont rejected by the legal commission for Azéma

Info RMC SPORT – Asked last Thursday by Clermont, the legal commission of the LNR rejected the Auvergne club in the dispute between it and Franck Azéma. The latter, as already announced in a first decision, was free to sign where he wished. Regarding the request for compensation formulated by the Clermont leaders, the commission, meeting on Tuesday, declared itself incompetent to answer this question.

It’s not really a surprise. As explained by RMC Sport last Friday, Clermont had requested the legal commission of the National Rugby League after the appointment of Franck Azéma as manager of the RCT, but everything indicated that she was going to kick in touch. And according to our information, that’s what happened, with a very quick verdict.





A probable follow-up to the industrial tribunal

As notified in a first decision, the former head coach of the Auvergne club was quite free to engage where he wished. The commission reiterated its decision. In addition, the Clermont leaders raised the issue of compensation. They want to obtain financial compensation “following this early and unilateral termination of his coaching contract” according to the terms used in a press release last week.

According to our information, the legal commission declared itself incompetent to rule on this subject. The legal standoff should therefore continue, but this time before the industrial tribunal. Azéma will take his place for the first time on the Toulon bench, this Sunday, for a trip to… Clermont, during the 10th day of the Top 14.