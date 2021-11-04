Coach salaries, the top 10 unveiled!

Earlier this week, Tottenham formalized the signing of Antonio Conte, who will receive a colossal salary in London.

Without a club since leaving Inter Milan at the end of the season, Antonio Conte is placed directly in the top 10 of the best paid coaches in the world with the signing of his contract at Tottenham, where his salary is estimated at around 12 million euros. ‘euros goals per season. The specialized media Calcio e Finanza took advantage of the signing of Antonio Conte at Tottenham to publish this Thursday the ranking of the 10 best paid coaches on the planet. A ranking for which the figures of some coaches are totally crazy. This is particularly the case with Diego Simeone at the head of Atlético de Madrid.

Unsurprisingly, Argentina’s Colchoneros coach is at the top of the ranking of the world’s highest paid coaches with an extraordinary salary of 40 million euros gross per year at Atlético de Madrid. Departing a little over a year ago, Diego Simeone was armored by his management with his extension signed in June 2021. Under contract with the champion club of Spain until June 2024, Diego Simeone dominates very widely this ranking of the highest paid coaches in the world. Behind him are two Premier League coaches with Pep Guardiola, who earns 23 million euros gross per season in Manchester City and Jürgen Klopp, who receives 17.5 million euros gross in Liverpool.





Pochettino, a crazy salary at PSG

And Paris Saint-Germain in all of this? The Parisian club, which breaks records with the salaries of players (Neymar, Messi, Mbappé) places its coach in fourth position. Indeed, Mauricio Pochettino is placed just behind Diego Simeone, Jürgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola with an estimated salary of 13.4 million euros. It is interesting to note for PSG that the former Tottenham coach is the highest paid coach in the history of the Parisian club, ahead of Laurent Blanc, Unai Emery or Thomas Tuchel. Unfortunately for the supporters, he is also the least convincing for the moment in the game and it is not the muddled performance delivered to Leipzig on the fourth day of the group stage of the Champions League on Wednesday that will change of Parisian supporters.

Unsurprisingly, experienced coaches complete the top 10. Massimiliano Allegri, returning this summer to Juventus Turin to replace Andrea Pirlo, is 5th with a salary of 12.95 million euros gross per season despite of its catastrophic results. Antonio Conte is therefore 6th, just ahead of Brendan Rodgers, who has made a place for himself in the sun in Leicester with nearly 12 million euros gross per year. Carlo Ancelotti (Real Madrid), Marcelo Bielsa (Leeds United) and José Mourinho, who found a job at AS Roma this summer, complete this ranking rich in lessons and in which we therefore do not find some famous coaches like Julian Nagelsmann (Bayern Munich), Thomas Tuchel (Chelsea) or Jorge Sampaoli (OM).