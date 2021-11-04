Cop26: Boris Johnson takes a private jet to dine with a notorious climate skeptic

Mary Turner / Pool / Reuters Boris Johnson was visibly in a hurry to leave the Cop26 which is currently being held in Glasgow as he took a private jet to London and had dinner with a notorious climate skeptic after his last speech on Thursday November 3 (file photo by June 2016).

UNITED KINGDOM – “Let’s finally get serious about climate change and protect our planet for future generations.” Here is what tweeted Boris Johnson Wednesday November 3 at the time of leaving the Cop26 organized by the United Kingdom in Glasgow. Also a few hours before boarding a private jet to go to dinner – between men – with a notorious climate skeptic.

Here is the story revealed this Thursday 4 our British colleagues from Daily Mirror, that of a head of the British government who held, immediately after the end of the last press conference he gave in Scotland, to return to London, even if it meant taking a private jet (while the train journey would have taken about 4 hours 30 minutes, according to the Mirror, since he could have left a little before 7 p.m. and arrived around 11:30 p.m.).





And this to go to the “Garrick Club”, a circle reserved only for men, where a dinner was held with pundits of the Daily Telegraph, the newspaper where Boris Johnson wrote before entering politics. Among them was Charles Moore, Lord with very conservative positions, very laudatory biographer of Margaret Thatcher, very assumed climate skeptic and author of several outings accused of being racist. And incidentally, former boss and great friend of “BoJo”.

New controversy on the way

A man who said for example in 2018: “I think a lot of people are obsessed with climate change because they project their fears into it. They try to force us to take action because they are convinced that everything will fall apart, but the human species is very adaptable. ” And to add this week in a forum that the Cop26 was used to demand emergency measures, “while no emergency has been proven”.

An attitude which was justified in the camp of Boris Johnson by a “pressing need” to be able to move quickly in the country within the framework of his function of Prime Minister. All the more so, add his spokespersons, that he used an aircraft “particularly efficient in terms of carbon footprint, one of the best in the world”.

“It seems that when the time comes to take action to stem climate change, there is one rule that applies for the Conservatives, and another for the rest of the planet,” quickly quipped Anneliese Dodds, the new leader of the Labor Party. Sign that the controversy should be invited in the next parliamentary debates and that the Glasgow Cop26 is decidedly not held under the best auspices.

