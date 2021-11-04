COP26, carbon neutrality, greenhouse gases … The vocabulary to know to understand everything about climate negotiations

Do “NDCs” sufficiently reduce “the carbon footprint” of countries emitting “GHG”? Is the “carbon market” an aspect of “mitigation”? No, don’t run away! While the UN climate summit, COP26, opened on Sunday, October 31 in Glasgow (Scotland), climate and environmental jargon is featured in the articles of many mainstream media, including those of franceinfo. Because they contain precise concepts, these terms are often difficult to avoid and essential to understand what is happening on the front lines of the fight against climate change. So that nothing escapes you, franceinfo offers you a little climatic lexicon.

COP

Literally: Conference of the Parties. The parties designate the 195 countries + the European Union, signatories to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. There is usually one COP per year (the first was in Berlin in 1995). The Covid-19 epidemic having prevented the holding of the conference in 2020, we are attending the 26th COP in Scotland, the COP26.

Greenhouse gas emissions

The greenhouse effect is a natural phenomenon in which gases, entering the atmosphere, cause the temperature on the Earth’s surface to rise. Among them, carbon dioxide (CO2) and methane (CH4). The first comes from the use of fossil carbon (petroleum, natural gas and coal, in particular for industry, heating and transport) or from the manufacture of cement. The second is intensive agriculture.

When we want to talk about all these gases at the same time, we therefore write “greenhouse gas”, which can be shortened with the acronym “GHG”. We also talk about greenhouse gas emissions caused by human activity or of anthropogenic origin. As they are the main cause of global warming, the challenge is to reduce them to prevent the Earth’s global temperature from rising too much.

The target of 1.5 ° C by 2100

The Paris agreement, drafted for the COP21 in 2015, provides that the signatory countries undertake to do everything possible to contain the increase in the average temperature of the planet below 2 ° C, ideally below 1 ° C. , 5 ° C, compared to pre-industrial levels. If you think we have room, think again: the temperatures recorded on Earth between 2014 and 2019 already showed an increase estimated between 1.1 to 1.2 ° C. Knowing that the IPCC has calculated that our current emissions caused an increase of approximately 0.2 ° C per decade, the limit of 1.5 ° C is now very close.





The “1.5 degrees” objective displayed on the Eiffel Tower, on the occasion of the COP21, in Paris, on December 11, 2015. (PATRICK KOVARIK / AFP)

According to IPCC experts, exceeding 2 ° C would lead to catastrophic and irreversible consequences (heat waves, drought, floods, rising sea levels, storms and extreme weather phenomena). A rise of 1.5 ° C would not prevent such catastrophes from occurring but could reduce their frequency and effects.

CDNs (or NDCs)

The NDCs, for “Nationally Determined Contributions”, correspond to the commitments made by States in the wake of the Paris Agreement to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions. These are generally objectives taken for 2030 and 2050.

On the occasion of COP26, countries are expected to present more ambitious NDCs, pledging additional efforts to reduce emissions. Because in September, the UN estimated that, as it stands, the sum of the contributions of the 191 signatory parties in 2015 would lead to a 16% increase in global emissions in 2030 compared to 2010, with the result of an increase “catastrophic” temperature of about 2.7 ° C by the end of the century.





Mitigation and adaptation

In UN jargon, mitigation refers to anything that is implemented to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Adaptation, on the other hand, is about preparing to deal with the already inevitable effects of climate change. Preparing coastal communities to cope with rising sea levels, ensuring that infrastructures withstand extreme temperatures or even building housing adapted to future climatic conditions contribute to this adaptation.

Carbon neutrality

We call “carbon neutrality” the fact of not emitting more greenhouse gases than the planet can absorb. Because nature is capable of taking charge of transforming part of the CO2 itself, thanks to forests and oceans in particular. But we produce so many GHGs that these natural sinks are not enough and carbon dioxide is building up to record levels in the atmosphere, causing temperatures to rise rapidly.

Aiming for carbon neutrality therefore means drastically reducing our emissions, so that those remaining, said to be incompressible, no longer exceed what nature can manage itself. This notion, shaped by IPCC experts and adopted as an objective for 2050 by many countries in their NDCs, is not unanimous. The most critical fear that states will seek to offset their emissions by planting forests, for example, rather than drastically reducing them.

Carbon offsetting

If you buy a Paris-Malaga plane ticket and the airline assures you that in return it will plant trees in Bolivia or support the installation of solar panels in Ethiopia, it does what is called de the “carbon offset”. The principle consists of continuing to emit CO2 while preparing the conditions for absorbing these emissions. But this strategy is controversial. These detractors argue that emissions must be reduced at all costs and not offset. On the other hand, it is perilous to announce in advance that this or that project will bear fruit: if the forest planted by the airline company goes up in smoke in a fire, the compensation too.

Carbon footprint

The carbon footprint measures the GHG emissions associated with all the goods and services consumed in a country (whether produced on its territory or abroad). Your personal carbon footprint therefore accounts for the greenhouse gases induced by your consumption, including the manufacture of your smartphone or your clothes, even if they are made in China Where made in India.

>> If you are looking to know (and reduce) your carbon footprint, you can use this calculator

Be careful not to confuse the carbon footprint with the national inventory which measures the emissions emitted within a country, by households (cars and homes) and economic activities (consumption of fossil fuels, industrial processes and agriculture emissions). These two indicators can be reported per person per year.

Carbon markets

Also called “emissions trading systems” (ETS, for the English acronym), the carbon market system was set up within the European Union in 2005 (and in around forty countries of the world). It allows electricity producers and other energy-hungry industries (iron and steel, cement, etc.) to buy and resell emission quotas, a sort of “right to pollute”, on the model of financial markets.

Concretely, the European Commission defines an emissions ceiling for a given period. These future emissions are distributed among the market players, in the form of exchangeable allowances: if, at the end of the defined period, a company has emitted more CO2 than the allowances at its disposal allow, it can buy back some. to another company, which will have issued less. Otherwise, she will have to pay a fine. It is up to the company to decide whether it prefers to pay or buy back allowances, rather than investing in technologies that will allow it to lower its emissions. To encourage them to go in this direction, Brussels is reducing the allocated quotas each year.

Climate finance

Mitigation and adaptation are expensive, especially for developing countries. The latter emit little CO2, but are often the most exposed to the effects of climate change. We talk about climate finance to designate the aid expected by these countries in order to face the climate crisis. The developed countries promised, in Copenhagen in 2009, then in Paris in 2015, to allocate 100 billion dollars to them per year.