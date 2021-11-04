Cop26: Greta Thunberg leaves a roundtable calling it “greenwashing”

COP26 – No need to stay and listen to this “scam”. Climate activist Greta Thunberg left a Cop26 roundtable this Wednesday, November 3 in Glasgow. The event, which focused on companies’ carbon offsetting, was described by the young woman as “greenwashing”.
As you can see in our video, Greta Thunberg made the remark aloud in the direction of the podium as she left the room where this roundtable was meeting. Among the speakers, Mark Carney vice-president of the oil company Shell.
The subject of the meeting was in part on the carbon credit of companies. A process that allows them to offset their emissions in exchange for actions in favor of the climate, such as planting trees.
# COP26: GREENWASH ALERT!
The fossil fuel industry & banks caused are among the biggest climate villains. Now @Shell@BP & @StanChart are here in Glasgow trying to scale up offsetting & give polluters a free pass to keep polluting. Their plan could trash the 1,5 ° C goal.

– Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) November 3, 2021
“Greenwashing” or “greenwashing” is a marketing process used by companies and organizations to give themselves a false image that respects the environment.
On her Twitter account, Greta Thunberg sees it as a new lie far too present at Cop26: “Compensation risks undermining human rights and harming already vulnerable communities. Compensation is often hypocritical but it is everywhere at # COP26. In broad daylight, companies and governments are trying to play with us, but we are exposing their climate lies ”.
Greenpeace activists also protested at the event with placards calling the task force a “scam”.
