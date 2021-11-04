Cop26: Greta Thunberg leaves a roundtable calling it “greenwashing”

COP26 – No need to stay and listen to this “scam”. Climate activist Greta Thunberg left a Cop26 roundtable this Wednesday, November 3 in Glasgow. The event, which focused on companies’ carbon offsetting, was described by the young woman as “greenwashing”.

As you can see in our video, Greta Thunberg made the remark aloud in the direction of the podium as she left the room where this roundtable was meeting. Among the speakers, Mark Carney vice-president of the oil company Shell.

The subject of the meeting was in part on the carbon credit of companies. A process that allows them to offset their emissions in exchange for actions in favor of the climate, such as planting trees.