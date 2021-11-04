COP26 – “The end of coal is near”, agreement targets the most polluting fuel

Poland, Vietnam, Chile and other countries will pledge on Thursday to phase out coal-fired power generation and no longer build new power plants, as part of an agreement that 190 countries stop using this fuel.

Coal is the most polluting fuel and the greenhouse gases it produces are the main contributor to climate change. Stopping the use of coal is vital to achieving global climate goals.

The signatories of the COP26 agreement would pledge Thursday not to invest in new coal-fired power plants in their countries or abroad, and to phase out the production of electricity from coal in the 2030s to the richest countries, and in the 2040s for the poorer countries, announced the British government.

“The end of coal is near. The world is heading in the right direction, ready to seal the fate of coal and embrace the environmental and economic benefits of building a future powered by clean energy,” Kwasi said. Kwarteng, the Secretary of State for Business and Energy.





In 2019, coal still accounted for around 37% of global electricity production. It is also a cheap and locally produced fuel for countries that depend on it for their electricity production such as South Africa, Poland or India.

New coal-fired power plant projects have declined in recent years, but countries like China, India, Vietnam and Indonesia are planning the construction of new production complexes.

Britain has not specified whether these countries will take part in the COP26 agreement, or whether Vietnam’s commitment expected Thursday would affect projects already in the pre-production phase in the country.