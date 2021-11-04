Cotentin: all remedies being exhausted, a wind farm will soon emerge from the ground

La Manche Press See my news

In Clitourps, the wind farm is now accepted by all residents. “We live with our park”, testified in 2019 the mayor, Bernard Lebaron. Will the inhabitants of Octeville-l’Avenel do the same? (© La Presse de la Manche)

The project was born on June 7, 2013. The Saméole company, since bought by Engie Green, then files a building permit application for a wind farm in Octeville-l’Avenel, near Saint-Vaast-la-Hougue, and requests an authorization to operate eight wind turbines. The permit will be granted on September 11, 2014, and the authorization to operate on May 13, 2016.

Eight years in court

Yet eight years later, the project has still not come to fruition. In question, a collective of opponents to the establishment, grouped within the” Association for the preservation of the Octeville-l’Avenel site and surrounding municipalities (Apsolace), established since the origin of the project in 2009. This association denounces a project which, according to it, presents a risk of covisibility with the Vauban towers in Tatihou and Saint-Vaast.

In 2018, these members were also concerned about the proximity to the military radar of Maupertus-sur-Mer and the fact that wind turbines can interfere with its proper functioning.

Finally, Apsolace also denounces threats to bat survival.

In the end, none of these arguments will have succeeded in preventing the project. Not even the last, tried before the Council of State on September 23 in Paris, namely the cost of dismantling the machine connecting cables which would not have been foreseen, or undervalued because of the height of the wind turbines. But again, the objection was overruled.





All arguments unsuccessful

In its decision issued on October 28, 2021, the Council of State specifies that “cables located beyond a radius of 10 meters around wind turbines and delivery stations are not affected by the obligation to repair” . He specifies that “the mayor’s consultation on a refurbishment consisting of the dismantling of all the cables does not result from a desire to deceive him and did not have an impact on the meaning of the prefect’s decision. de la Manche ”.

So it seems that all lights are green for the Saméole company.

It is a project that the former municipality proposed. We might not have carried it so hard, but now we have to deal with it. We have no recourse, and we can do nothing more, except to make sure that the construction meets the terms of the contract. Isabelle LechevalierMayor of Octeville-l’Avenel

Consequences for the municipality

According to the chosen one, the inhabitants are already suffering the impact of the establishment of this wind farm. “Houses for sale have seen their prices drop considerably. They do not sell or take longer to be sold, ”also underlines the first magistrate.

However, one should not spit on the project either. It will also have financial benefits for the community.

A 6.4 megawatt wind farm

Take the good and assume the most negative points, “we have to deal with now,” insists Isabelle Lechevalier.

For the moment, the agitation does not yet shake the small town of 219 inhabitants, and the calm should still last for some time.

Because according to the elected official, the construction of this farm, which could produce up to 6.4 mega-watts, should not be done immediately. “I called the company Saméole, and the project does not appear for immediately. They didn’t give me a date. “

The Octeville-l’Avenel wind turbines are therefore not ready to run.

