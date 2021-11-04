Coumba (Koh-Lanta) takes a radical decision after his elimination: “For my sanity …”

Just eliminated from Koh-Lanta, The Legend, Coumba has been targeted by new threats and insults online. What push the adventurer to withdraw from social networks.
This season of Koh-Lanta, The Legend keeps all its promises. Between physical prowess and formidable strategies, viewers are served every Tuesday evening in front of TF1’s survival game. An edition All-Stars anniversary eagerly awaited by the public but which pushes some fans to cross the red line. Indeed, since the launch of The legend at the end of August, several adventurers with a very disparaged attitude, including Alix or even Coumba, receive insults or threats, on their social networks. “Intolerable“For TF1 and ALP, the production company, forced to step up last week. Some candidates have since filed a complaint.
Coumba victim of racist threats and insults
Just after his elimination from Koh-Lanta, which delighted the public, Coumba had just confided in this subject: “I tell myself that we can not let this kind of phenomenon. Whether people don’t agree with my strategies, whether they call me a hypocrite or a traitor, I accept it. But someone tell me ‘Dirty black, go home chimpanzee, go eat bananas’, at one point … (…) I have a pretty strong character because I have experienced worse things than that in my life so it’s okay. But I do it for fragile people. I understand better why there are unfortunately young people who commit suicide because they are harassed on social networks. (…) If I can use my notoriety to get things done, why not. This is not normal, we cannot let this go.“
Coumba’s radical decision
But despite this “strong enough character“posted, Coumba could not do anything against a new wave of insults received following his departure from the game of TF1. We then discovered the candidate very revenge vis-à-vis Clémence Castel. What to ulcer the public … and push Coumba to make a radical decision this Thursday afternoon, on Instagram: “Sorry for those who follow me but I am going to retire for a few days from social networks for my mental health … I am a human being like everyone else with a heart and feelings. Thank you for your understanding and take care of yourself.“