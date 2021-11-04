Coupe de France (7th round): Sedan-Paris FC and AC Ajaccio-Orléans on the bill

The draw for the 7th round of the Coupe de France took place this Wednesday at the headquarters of the French Football Federation (FFF). If there will be no duel between L2 clubs, the Sedan – Paris FC match will be the best poster. The Ardennes club, finalist in 1999 and promoted to National last summer (editor’s note: 6th), will host at the Stade Louis-Dugauguez the current sixth in Ligue 2 during the weekend of November 13-14. At the same time, AC Ajaccio will host Orléans, currently fourteenth in the National
The draw for the 7th round (entry of L2 clubs)
Union Lorraine Plantières (R3) – Nancy (L2)
Sedan (National) – Paris FC (L2)
Bresse Jura Foot (R2) – Sochaux (L2)
Saint-Apollinaire (N3) – Dijon (L2)
St Cyr-Collonges (R3) – Grenoble (L2)
Limonest Dardilly St-Didier (N3) – Auxerre (L2)
Blavozy (R1) – Rodez (L2)
Chusclan Laudun (R3) or St-Esteve-Perpignan (R3) – Nîmes (L2)
Libourne (N3) – Toulouse FC (L2)
Canet Roussillon (N2) – Pau (L2)
Anzin St-Aubin (D1) – Amiens (L2)
Tourcoing (R1) – Valenciennes (L2)
Etaples (R2) – Quevilly Rouen Métropole (L2)
Linas Monthléry (N3) – Dunkirk (L2)
Vierzon (N3) – Le Havre (L2)
AC Ajaccio (L2) – Orleans (National)
Dinan (N3) – Caen (L2)
Liffré (R1) – Guingamp (L2)
Ferns (N3) – Bastia (L2)
