Coupe de France (7th round): Sedan-Paris FC and AC Ajaccio-Orléans on the bill

The draw for the 7th round of the Coupe de France took place this Wednesday at the headquarters of the French Football Federation (FFF). If there will be no duel between L2 clubs, the Sedan – Paris FC match will be the best poster. The Ardennes club, finalist in 1999 and promoted to National last summer (editor’s note: 6th), will host at the Stade Louis-Dugauguez the current sixth in Ligue 2 during the weekend of November 13-14. At the same time, AC Ajaccio will host Orléans, currently fourteenth in the National

The leader of Ligue 2, Toulouse will move to Libourne (N3), the former resident of L2 where Mathieu Valbuena has evolved (2004-06). His runner-up, FC Sochaux, will go to the lawn of Bresse Jura Foot (R2). For his part, AJ Auxerre (3rd in L2) will go to Limonest Dardilly St-Didier (N3). Pau had the most difficult draw since he will have to travel to Canet Roussillon (N2), OM striker last season and who had reached the quarter-finals stage.

Finally, Niort will not play the 2021-22 edition of the Coupe de France. In September 2020, the DNCG, the financial gendarme of football, reproached the Chamois for “non-compliance with the control procedure before the change in the club’s reference shareholder took place in August 2020“In addition to this suspension, the Deux-Sèvres club had to pay a fine of 250,000 euros.

The draw for the 7th round (entry of L2 clubs)

Union Lorraine Plantières (R3) – Nancy (L2)

Sedan (National) – Paris FC (L2)

Bresse Jura Foot (R2) – Sochaux (L2)

Saint-Apollinaire (N3) – Dijon (L2)

St Cyr-Collonges (R3) – Grenoble (L2)

Limonest Dardilly St-Didier (N3) – Auxerre (L2)

Blavozy (R1) – Rodez (L2)

Chusclan Laudun (R3) or St-Esteve-Perpignan (R3) – Nîmes (L2)

Libourne (N3) – Toulouse FC (L2)

Canet Roussillon (N2) – Pau (L2)

Anzin St-Aubin (D1) – Amiens (L2)

Tourcoing (R1) – Valenciennes (L2)

Etaples (R2) – Quevilly Rouen Métropole (L2)

Linas Monthléry (N3) – Dunkirk (L2)

Vierzon (N3) – Le Havre (L2)

AC Ajaccio (L2) – Orleans (National)

Dinan (N3) – Caen (L2)

Liffré (R1) – Guingamp (L2)

Ferns (N3) – Bastia (L2)

