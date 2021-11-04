Covid-19 in France: 39 new deaths, the number of hospitalized patients up slightly

The mask should be compulsory at school in 39 new departments due to the resumption of viral circulation which was confirmed in metropolitan France during the week of October 18, according to Public Health France (SpF). At the hospital, this revival is limited for the moment even if more and more beds welcome patients infected by the coronavirus.

According to data published Wednesday evening by this health agency, 6,764 people are hospitalized today due to a Covid infection (6,680 the day before) against 6,489 last Wednesday. Hospitals recorded 447 new hospitalizations in 24 hours, up from 283 seven days ago.

Public Health France has 1096 people receiving critical care because of the coronavirus, against 1091 the day before and 1038 a week ago. 95 patients entered it this Wednesday. There are 39 new deaths. Since the start of the pandemic, 117,783 people have succumbed to the coronavirus in France.

In the last 24 hours, 10,050 positive cases have been identified against 6,528 last Wednesday. As Monday was a public holiday and few tests were carried out that day, the number of positive cases communicated by Public Health France on Wednesday is a little distorted and “swollen” by people tested on Tuesday when they would have been. Monday. The trend would nevertheless be slightly higher, to be confirmed.



