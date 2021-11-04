Covid-19 in France: 47 new deaths, nearly 1,100 patients in critical care

While in Germany hospitalizations of patients with Covid increased by 40% in one week, in France contaminations as well as hospitalizations increased slightly over the same period. According to data published Thursday evening by Public Health, 6,718 people are hospitalized today due to a Covid infection (6,764 the day before) against 6,541 last Thursday. Hospitals recorded 334 new hospitalizations in 24 hours, up from 271 seven days ago.
Public Health France has 1,099 people receiving critical care because of the coronavirus, against 1,096 the day before and 1,038 a week ago. 82 patients entered it this Wednesday. We deplore 47 new deaths. Since the start of the pandemic, 117,832 people have succumbed to the coronavirus in France.
Contaminations up 13% in one week
In the last 24 hours, 9,502 positive cases have been identified. Seven days ago, Public Health France had counted “only” 6,461 last Thursday. 6,226 cases are recorded each day on average, + 13% in one week (the November 1, holiday, with very few tests carried out, disrupted the sliding average).
The incidence rate (the number of cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the past week) is impacted this Thursday evening by the November 1 bank holiday (the data are known on D + 3). Its displayed value is 53.7, but the estimate by applying the correction goes up to 64.4.
Since the start of the vaccination campaign in France, 51,314,988 people have received at least one injection, or 76.1% of the total population, according to the report of the Directorate General of Health. 50,159,648 people now have a complete vaccination schedule, ie 74.4% of the total population.