Covid-19: the return of the mask to school “is not a scientifically rational measure”

With a resumption of the Covid-19 epidemic in certain departments, the children who will return to school benches on Monday, November 8 may well have to come back with the mask on their face, several weeks after the lifting of this measure. Christèle Gras-Le-Guen, president of the French Pediatric Society, regrets such an eventuality.

While the incidence rate is on the rise again in many departments, the wearing of masks could be reinstated in schools, what do you think of this potential return?

The latest developments in the Covid-19 epidemic are very instructive, we have seen that the fourth wave took place when schools were closed this summer, and at present the virus is actually recovering to circulate during the autumn holidays.

We must therefore repeat how much school plays an extremely modest role in the dynamics of the circulation of the virus. And today, the situation is very different from six months ago: the vast majority of the population is vaccinated and we know that children are less contagious than their elders and that they are infected less often.

Reinstating the wearing of masks at school therefore does not seem to me to be an urgent measure, nor scientifically rational. It is not a priority in my opinion, we should rather convince the 20% of adults who have not yet been vaccinated to protect themselves.

In your opinion, this measure would not therefore limit the spread of the epidemic?

This is a false measure, among all the actions and decisions that we could take to limit the circulation of the virus, the return of the mask would not make it possible to stop the phenomenon.

If barrier measures had to be reinstated, we would have to start with adults. Since the start of this pandemic, children have been seen as a threat, a danger. It is the first population we turn to when the going gets tough, but it has no rational scientific basis.

We saw clearly last year when the strict application of barrier gestures among adults that the little ones were not sick. There was no seasonal illness, which shows that if the older ones are careful, it also protects the younger ones, and not the other way around.





One of the great lessons that we could learn from this epidemic is the way in which we have treated the children: we mask them, we unmask them, we lock them up, we allow them to come out a little again … They are not just a simple adjustment variable.

If we want to have extensive supervision, why limit it to school? There is no more scientific rationality in screening children than asymptomatic people in their workplace …

What impact can the return of wearing a mask to school have on children?

Previously, there were concerns about the somatic health of children. But today we see that wearing the mask did not cause them difficulty in breathing, skin problems or other infection. This was the fear of many parents, but today we do not see any physical consequences or illnesses in them.

However, wearing a mask is no less restrictive. At this young age, it is difficult for them to spend a whole day in masks. It is therefore necessary to wonder about the interest of subjecting them to such hardship when the benefit is minimal.

It was a very good thing to manage to unmask the children a few weeks ago in the departments where the situation was improving, it would be a shame to go back on it.