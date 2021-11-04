Covid-19: until when will we have to wear a mask?

When can we take off the mask? While the Covid-19 epidemic shows signs of recovery, it will still be necessary to be patient before being able to abandon this barrier measure, according to the experts interviewed by AFP. Compulsory in enclosed public spaces, at work, on public transport or even on the decision of local authorities in high-density outdoor areas, the mask has been part of everyday life for the French for months now.

While claiming to be vaccinated, some depart from the rule: “in offices where there are two or three, nobody puts it”, tells AFP this employee of a public administration. “We no longer wear it at the office, we are not very serious”, also confides the founder of a small company.

While many are tired of this constraint, the time for the end of the mask does not seem to have arrived. On Wednesday, the government announced that it would be compulsory again from next week in primary schools in 39 departments, where the incidence rate has risen above the threshold of 50 per 100,000 inhabitants.

“We have had a compass since the start of this crisis”, underlined the spokesperson of the government Gabriel Attal: “is that as soon as we can alleviate measures of constraint, we do it. Obviously this principle applies in both directions and as soon as the situation deteriorates, unfortunately, we have to reactivate a certain number of measures”.

Despite a population more than 75% vaccinated, the coronavirus epidemic has been showing signs of recovery for several days. A good reason especially not to relax the barrier gestures, of which the mask is part, insist the health authorities.

“Wearing a mask can prevent contamination as long as it is not made impossible by vaccination”, suggests Alexandre Nicolas, researcher at the CNRS. On the other hand, it is more difficult to define, according to him, “to what quantitative extent its port is actually slowing the epidemic spread at this time”.





“Better tolerated than confinement”

“As long as the coronavirus causes long COVIDs, complications leading to hospitalization or death in substantial proportions, we will want to do everything to avoid contracting this virus”, assures for his part the epidemiologist Antoine Flahault.

And “to reduce the risk of infection, we now know that it is advisable to combine the effective measures such as the vaccine, the wearing of a mask indoors, ventilation in closed places”.

Some countries have taken the gamble of eliminating the wearing of masks, such as the United Kingdom in mid-July, or Denmark in September. However, these countries are experiencing a much more unfavorable epidemiological situation than those than France, Italy, Switzerland, Spain or Portugal, which have kept it, pointed out Antoine Flahault.

“Although it is not easy to attribute the totality of the deterioration of their situation to the mere lifting of the wearing of the mask, it is likely that it played a role”, emphasizes the epidemiologist. In Israel, indoor masks were lifted in June to be imposed again less than ten days later, in the face of increased contamination.

“The problem is that we are dealing with a pandemic and we do not have global control over it right now, which prevents us from saying: ‘we are releasing everything'”, launches Rodolphe Thiébaut, professor of public health at the University of Bordeaux and director of research at Inserm. And even if it is restrictive, the wearing of a mask remains much better tolerated than confinement or a curfew, he emphasizes.

If the researcher does not venture to predict a date for lifting the obligation in France, he hopes that it will not be a “‘off the masks’ definitive”. “We will probably have gotten into the habit of wearing a mask when we are sick and that is good news” to limit the spread of other viruses, he said.