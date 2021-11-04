Craig Federighi says all he thinks about sideloading, “cybercriminals’ best friend”

Guest of the Web Summit currently underway in Lisbon, Craig Federighi has gone all out to defend the closed garden model of the App Store. A model where Apple has control over just about everything, for several good reasons (according to the manufacturer): endpoint and user security, confidentiality and respect for private life.

” No system is perfect », Admits the vice-president of software engineering, but he did not fail to point out that iOS was the platform least infected by malware. And this is explained, according to him, by the absence of sideloading, that is to say the downloading of apps from something other than the App Store, thus bypassing the protections put in place by Apple.

Sideloading is ” the door open to malware He insists, forgetting a little quickly that there are protective measures that have existed for a long time on Mac. Federighi had also had the ears which whistled during the trial with Epic: the judge had indeed considered that he was disguising the truth, after his statement on the Mac plagued by malware.

To back up his words, the VP called on Europol, which recommended installing apps only from official stores. ” Sideloading puts device security and user data security at risk », He assures us.

This red bullet attack on sideloading does not happen by chance. This principle could indeed be imposed by the European Digital Market Act (DMA), under discussion since the end of last year and against which Apple is fighting. Tim Cook had the same speech during VivaTech, last June.

Craig Federighi has spun a new metaphor to defend the model of the App Store. He took as an example a house equipped with a state-of-the-art security system to defend itself against attempted breaches by thieves. Suddenly, a new law is passed, which obliges houses to integrate a special door for deliveries. But here it is: as soon as a door is opened, everyone can infiltrate the house.

” Sideloading is that unlocked door », He accuses. The ability to download apps from the internet or a third-party store would be ” give cybercriminals a way to infiltrate an iPhone “. Sideloading? It is ” cybercriminals’ best friend », He sinks. A compromised device can even pose a danger to an entire network, warns the VP.

“Malware in a sideloaded app can jeopardize government infrastructure, affect corporate networks or public services.”

Federighi also brings up an interesting point: why not let the users decide for themselves? History teaches us, however, that things never turn out the way you want them to. People would be pressured or forced to install apps from something other than the App Store, including those who do not want to leave the official store.

This can go through carbon copies of the official store stuffed withadware and malware. Or by popular applications that are not available in the App Store (Federighi takes the example of a “social network” which looks a lot like Facebook). For the manager, the choice for the user is clear: the secure and privacy-friendly iOS platform, or one that can offer sideloading with all the inherent dangers.