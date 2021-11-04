Cyril Hanouna provides an update on Bernard Montiel’s statements about Ary Abittan in TPMP (VIDEO)

On the set of Do not touch My TV, Cyril Hanouna and Bernard Montiel returned to the clumsy way in which the columnist defended Ary Abittan – accused of rape – on the set of the show.
It’s a case that has shaken French cinema since the beginning of the week. Ary Abittan was indicted and placed under judicial supervision after being the subject of a rape complaint. This topic was invited to the talk show table. On the set of Do not touch My TV, Bernard Montiel defended the actor who will soon appear in the third part of What the hell have we done?, arguing that it was his friend. “Everyone is in shock. So frankly, it’s a big surprise because we know him very well. I defend him because I know what he is like and what he has to do with women. He still is. extremely correct, he is a very honest guy so really i don’t believe this story“, he had explained. This last sentence angered many women. On his Instagram account, Izia Higelin pinned the columnist by broadcasting an archive of a very embarrassing interview he had conducted with his mother.
Bernard Montiel defends himself
This Thursday, November 4, Cyril Hanouna had decided to confront the former host of Video Gag with a representative of the We All feminist movement. “Anyway, very bad interview, I admit it”, did he defend himself on the set of C8 about the interview withAziza Zakine. “I admit that I was seduced by this woman with whom I got along very well, because when we went out we kissed, we greeted each other, etc.. She is a wonderful woman, she was delicious. His song was great “, he added. “What’s shocking about what I said? Because I said she was very beautiful, I was troubled by her beauty. That’s right. she has a cleavage. 30 years ago, that’s no excuse “, he said. A dialogue of deaf then began between the representative of We All and the presenter of the 6 to 7. She reproached him for serving rape culture, with his line about not believing in the assault, while the host continued to defend his friend’s presumption of innocence.
“We cannot start by saying: ‘I do not believe it’“
It is finally Cyril Hanouna who took the floor to try to explain what was problematic in the extract to his columnist. “For a moment, you have to ask yourself the question. When we shock a certain number of people and that hurts certain people, it is perhaps necessary to ask a small question. Did we make a mistake? Me, it happened to me to make mistakes in this show, live. And I saw that I had hurt people. I said to myself : ‘I might have done a c * nnerie’. The important thing to say: we can no longer say, but before having the ins and outs of the matter, we cannot start by saying: ‘I do not believe it’“, wanted to explain the troublemaker of C8. Bernard Montiel therefore withdrew his sentence. “It was very badly interpreted and I still regretted that they sent me the pack behind”, he added despite everything.
