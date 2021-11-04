Daniel Riolo’s punchline on Mbappé after Leipzig

Zapping Goal! Football club PSG: the complete list of Parisians

PSG have lost first place in their group in the Champions League. This is the main lesson to be learned from his draw won last night on the lawn of Leipzig after having nevertheless led 2 to 1 until the last moments of the meeting (2-2).

If Kylian Mbappé was once again decisive, he missed great opportunities and drew the wrath of Daniel Riolo on the airwaves of RMC Sport. The polemicist has released a punchline of which he has the secret.

“It’s the paradox: despite this absolute broth and this tactical mush, PSG must win this match,” he said on sports radio. You risk taking an even bigger broth against stronger teams. They were so clumsy on all the block balls! Mbappé, he played in moon boots so much he couldn’t run, with such heavy feet. If technically, all the stars do not manage to carry out the actions against which could have enabled them to make 3-1, the 2-2 fell … “

