Deaf to the appeal of consumer countries, OPEC + follows its line

The members of OPEC + decided Thursday to limit the increase in their production to 400,000 barrels per day in December, despite the insistence of consumer countries who called for a greater gesture to moderate the rise in prices.

The alliance’s monthly production “will be adjusted upwards by 400,000 barrels per day for the month of December,” the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said in a statement released after a summit. bringing together its thirteen members and their ten allies via the Opep + agreement.

The twenty-three ministers meeting by videoconference have therefore chosen not to deviate from their roadmap, adopted on July 18.

This strategy, favorable to producers’ funds, currently leaves a reserve of more than 4 million barrels underground every day.

The market, very nervous since the start of the week, swung into the red shortly before 3:30 p.m. GMT: a barrel of WTI lost 0.64% to 80.34 dollars and Brent dropped 0.07% to 81.93 dollars, a barrel of illustration of the adage “buy the rumor, sell the fact”.

– When in doubt, refrain –

If doubt still remained here and there among market observers, members of OPEC + had distilled several clues in the direction of this decision in recent days.

“The crisis is in a way contained but it is not yet over, we must be careful not to take things for granted”, affirmed at the end of October the Saudi Minister of Energy Abdelaziz bin Salman, leader of OPEC.

OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo stressed last week “the need to remain cautious and attentive to a constantly evolving market situation”, a rhetoric now common in the alliance.





The cartel insists on the risk factors hovering over demand in order to justify maintaining its prudent policy, also evoking the – very real – new peaks of Covid-19 contamination observed in Russia and China.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexandre Novak, in charge of oil, also insisted on Thursday on the threat of Covid-19 which still hangs over demand for oil, during a press conference that took place. held after the summit.

This cautious attitude also makes it possible to spare a place for one of its members today excluded from the market, Iran, whose barrels could return to the market in the medium term.

Several observers have also shared their doubts about the ability of some members of the cartel to be able to further increase their production, the drilling installations having suffered during the pandemic from delays in servicing and maintenance.

– Consumers’ grumbling –

“Prices above $ 80 per barrel are, of course, another reason why OPEC + is in no hurry to increase supply on the market,” notes Caroline Bain, analyst at Capital Economics.

If he specifies that OPEC + retains “the margin necessary to react in the event of a strong recovery”, Mr. Novak and his partners have for the moment remained deaf to the calls of the consumer countries in favor of a more frank increase of the production.

The fact that “Russia, Saudi Arabia and other large producers do not pump more oil (…) is not fair”, for example lamented Sunday evening US President Joe Biden, on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome, directly targeting OPEC +.

Asked about the matter, Ben Salman agreed to “discussions at all levels” with the United States and said “he still believed the group was doing the right thing”.

The next OPEC + meeting is scheduled for December 2, the Organization announced on its website.