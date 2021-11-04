Devolver Digital goes public and receives investment from Sony Interactive Entertainment – News

To read also | The Encryption test by Killy

An SME that has value: this IPO values ​​the independent game publisher not far from 820 million euros, making it the second largest listing on the AIM market. As indicated on the new site intended for shareholders, Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe is one of Devolver Digital’s economic partners with 5% of the capital, notably joining NetEase Games which holds for its part close to 8% of the shares. The IPO provides Devolver Digital with $ 50 million to be used for the company’s expansion plans.

“Today we have become a publicly traded company. At first glance, this may seem far removed from the mind of the group of friends who started a video game label over a few beers, but it’s actually kind of validation for our team and partners. We are extremely proud of what we have accomplished over the past ten years and sincerely believe it will make us even better. Devolver Digital employees are still the majority owners of the company – from those who attended the first meeting around a picnic table to those who joined the company this year, everyone at Devolver Digital has an interest in the company and its future“, can we read in a press release published by Devolver Digital.





This one tells us above all that Devolver Digital has made some purchases in recent months without informing the public. Besides Croteam (Serious sam), the publisher has indeed acquired Dodge Roll (Enter the Gungeon), Nerial (Reigns) and FireFly Studios (Stronghold). Based in Austin and London, Devolver Digital was founded in 2009 and has carved out a first-rate reputation in the independent label world by sniffing out pretty hits like Hotline Miami, OlliOlli, Loop Hero, Carrion, Fall Guys, Death Door, Grey, Katana Zero or Shadow warrior. The latest game released by Devolver, Inscryption, is also very successful on Steam.

Also known for its offbeat communication skills, Devolver Digital has released 90 games since its birth, 90% of which have been profitable. The publisher, which currently has 30 games in production, achieved a turnover of 173 million euros and an operating profit of 70 million dollars in 2020. At the time of going public, its workforce is 200 employees.