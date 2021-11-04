Diamonds, watches, luxury car … French justice is auctioning 300 seized or confiscated objects

The Minister of Justice, Eric Dupond-Moretti, wanted “the confiscation” of property to be extended and not be limited to “the fight against economic and financial crime or organized crime”.

“We’re going to wallet the criminals.” These are the words launched by the Minister of Justice, Eric Dupond-Moretti, on Thursday November 4, presenting more than 300 lots of valuables seized or confiscated by the courts, auctioned on Friday November 5. In the catalog: luxury cars, prestigious wines, watches from master watchmakers …

The 310 lots of objects seized or confiscated in the context of criminal proceedings will be auctioned on Friday in Bercy, Paris, on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the Agency for the management and recovery of seized and confiscated assets (Agrasc ) placed under the supervision of the Ministry of Justice.

During a press conference at the Ministry of the Economy, Eric Dupond-Moretti hoped that “confiscation” of goods is enlarged and not limited “to the fight against economic and financial delinquency or organized crime”. “This patrimonial sanction (…) must also become an instrument in the fight against everyday delinquency in order to ensure that crime no longer pays, that misdemeanor no longer pays. In other words, we are going to hit criminals with the wallet. “, insisted Eric Dupond-Moretti.





The sum raised by the sale of these goods – whose starting prices vary from 30 euros (a bike) to 150,000 euros (a Lamborghini) – will be paid “to the state budget or to aid funds, for example for the fight against drug addiction or the fight against pimping”, explained to AFP the general manager of Agrasc Nicolas Bessone. According to him, 6,000 people have already registered for the sale.