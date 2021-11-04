Didier Deschamps judges the bad pass of Presnel Kimpembe

Following after this advertisement

But where did Private Presnel Kimpembe go? Fault in added time during the draw conceded by Paris Saint-Germain in Leipzig (2-2) Wednesday night in the Champions League while the capital club held a precious victory for a qualification for the knockout stages , the Parisian defender (26) made a new copy very worrying, attracting criticism after the meeting. Author of an illegal charge in the back of Christopher Nkunku resulting in the equalizer penalty and in difficulty throughout the match in his defensive interventions, like this culpable delay on the opening of the score of the RBL or of this yellow card received for a tackle more than limit on Orban, the Titi of PSG remains the symbol of these two lost points. A disappointing exit on which Didier Deschamps also returned on Thursday at a press conference.

“If you stay (note: journalists) on the last performance of Presnel (Kimpembe), he necessarily knows that he did not do everything well, he is also part of the players who go on all the matches, by the way maybe too much but I also put myself in Mauricio Pochettino’s shoes. You have to win all the matches so he puts the team accordingly to be able to win those matches. Yes, he may have less good performances like the penalty caused, but he also did some very good things. “ If the coach of the Blues therefore preferred to justify this bad patch by the sequence of matches and this hellish schedule and although Presnel Kimpembe cannot be held solely responsible for the collective fragility felt and the defensive mistakes of his team, his recent tasteless new performance is in line with a more than half-hearted start to the season.





Deschamps highlights areas for improvement for Kimpembe

Suffering in particular from the comparison with Marquinhos, flawless in the Parisian jersey and author of a new masterclass against Leipzig, the French international defender (25 caps) is therefore going through a complicated period which is logically reflected in the statistics. Thus, for the time being, Kimpembe’s season is the weakest concerning aerial duels won (1 per 90 minutes), balls recovered (4.3 per 90 minutes) or even tenures concluded without conceding a single goal (3 out of 16 matches, i.e. a ratio of 18.8%). A poor dynamic that does not cost him, despite everything, his place in the France team although Didier Deschamps recently did without him in the Nations League semi-finals against Belgium (3-2), preferring to line up a defense to three exchanges (Koundé, Varane, Lucas Hernandez).

As such, if the coach of the Blues recalled the importance of the 2018 world champion for the group, he did not hesitate to reframe somewhat the Parisian rock of 1m89 which, according to him, still has axes of improvement in particular in his ability to channel his overwhelming desire during a match: “There are things that he can improve like all the players but from what he has been doing for several months and even last season, it happens to him to be able to be less good, to be responsible for faults and, in the ideal, it is necessary to erase all that. But I also look at the positive part which is more important than the negative part of what can bring to the team in its capacity, in the duels, in the recovery even if it should not be abused, he sometimes gets carried away too much. , he can avoid certain mistakes, certain cards but it is also one of his qualities because he likes the duel. After that, it all depends on the area, on the part of the field where it is located, it still has things to improve. ”