diplomatic efforts redouble as fighting draws closer to the capital

A state of emergency was declared and freedoms suspended, after the Tigrayan rebellion’s seizure of a strategic lock in the north opened the road to the capital. The fighting has now shifted to the South, but also to the East, towards the strategic highway linking Addis Ababa and Djibouti.

The federal army seems to have retreated in part to the capital, where many soldiers from the front have been seen in recent days. But also on Debre Berhan, the last city on the road leading to Addis Ababa, and towards which are now advancing the Tigrayan rebels.

After their victory in the North at Dessie and Kombolcha, the latter say they have made their junction with the rebellion of the Oromo Liberation Army, with whom they have sworn to overthrow Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. The Tigrayan staff claims to have advanced even further to the south and now control Kemise, 325 kilometers from the capital.

Violent clashes are also taking place further east, for the control of the supply road linking Addis Ababa and Djibouti, an essential road for the supply of the army. Sources in the region mention columns of tanks of the Ethiopian army about twenty kilometers from the city of Mille. The regional Afar forces and the federal army would fight there very hard to prevent the cut-off of the highway and the railroad through which quite simply passes most of the gasoline imported into Ethiopia.





Concern in Kenya

It is in this very volatile context that Jeffrey Feltman the American special envoy for the Horn of Africa arrived this morning in Addis Ababa for a two-day visit. Its objective is to advocate once again a peaceful solution to the conflict and try to obtain a de-escalation.

At the same time, the countries of East Africa are mobilizing. The concern is particularly noticeable in the comments of the Kenyan authorities. Nairobi calls on the parties to the conflict for a cease-fire, to put an end to comments such as ” incite civilians to participate in hostilities », And to favor dialogue.

This speech contrasts with Uhuru Kenyatta’s speech just a month ago in Addis Ababa, during the inauguration of the new Ethiopian government. He then assured Abyi Ahmed of all his support, barely mentioning the ongoing conflict. But since then, the situation has deteriorated considerably, to the point that on Tuesday, the Ethiopian authorities called on the inhabitants of the capital to mobilize, to counter the advance of the Tigrayan soldiers, suggesting a worst-case scenario.

The Kenyan police have also announced that they have strengthened their system along its border with Ethiopia. This Thursday morning, the executive secretary of the sub-regional organization IGAD, also expressed his ” big concern “And invited the belligerents to the” detention ” for the ” well of Ethiopia and the region “.

Appeals which therefore join the efforts of the American special envoy, Jeffrey Feltman. This Thursday morning, he met the President of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat. On the eve of this trip, however, the American envoy had expressed his pessimism by declaring that the various parties to the conflict, ” did not appear to be in any way open to the idea of ​​an agreement leading to a negotiated ceasefire. “

► To (re) read: After a year of war in Tigray, the Ethiopian power on the verge of faltering