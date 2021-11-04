DIRECT. Covid-19: the number of tests down by 240,000 last week

The essential The National Assembly restored, on the night of Wednesday to Thursday, the date of July 31, 2022 to use the health pass. The text must return to the Senate the day before final adoption.

The mask becomes compulsory again Monday in primary school in 39 new departments.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday granted emergency approval for the Covaxin vaccine, the first fully developed in India and the eighth to receive this authorization.

The latest report in France shows 10,050 contaminations in 24 hours, a high total compared to those of the last days. But the holiday at the start of the week still skews the data. On Wednesday, 1,096 people were receiving critical care due to Covid-19 against 1091 the day before and 1,038 a week earlier.

Globally, at least more than 5 million people have died from the disease. More than 7.1 billion doses of vaccine have been injected.

> The events of the day:

9 hours. Over 240,000 fewer tests last week. The Directorate of Research, Studies, Evaluation and Statistics (DREES) announces that 240,000 fewer tests were performed last week, between October 25 and 31, compared to the previous week. This decrease concerns in particular 160,000 PCR tests carried out less in the school environment because of the holidays. A total of 2,055,100 PCR and antigen tests were performed. Since March 1, 2020, more than 163.7 million tests have been carried out in France.

8:50 am. Retailleau’s annoyance. Asked about franceinfo, Bruno Retailleau, boss of senators LR, annoyed the attitude of the government and the President of the Republic who want to extend the use of the health pass until July 31, 2022. “The government wants to step over the presidential election” which will take place in April 2022. Conversely, Bruno Retailleau, did not want to leave “for more than eight months without controlling the executive. The government has never been denied the means to protect the French. But in a democracy, the counterpart to exceptional powers is increased control of parliament, ”he said, taking up an argument developed earlier this week in Le Parisien.

“Parliament has never been so controlled. “Emmanuel Macron” wants to do without the control of parliament “. He refuses a “permanent control company.” In 10 years, we will still have the pass? He asks himself. “I think we’re going too far. The past is no small thing. “

8:25 am. New record of contaminations in Ukraine. The number of contaminations in Ukraine reaches a new peak. The latest report shows 27,377 new cases. With 720 deaths on Wednesday, Ukraine was among the three countries in the world with the most deaths in 24 hours. Less than 20% of the population are fully vaccinated, reluctance to vaccination being strong in the country.

8 hours. After the United States, the United Kingdom. While the United States adjusted its monetary policy on Wednesday, the Bank of England will announce its choices at midday, at 1 p.m. KST.



7:20 a.m. The return of the wind in question. The bise is making its return more and more in France. Benjamin Davido, infectious disease specialist at Raymond-Poincaré hospital in Garches (Hauts-de-Seine) provides an update for Le Parisien on the possible risks generated by this gesture vis-à-vis the Covid-19. In the workplace, many employees do not regret the disappearance of the wind in a professional setting.

7 hours. CO2 emissions at pre-pandemic level. The Covid-19 crisis was only a parenthesis for the climate. Global emissions of CO2, the main greenhouse gas, have picked up again, leaving less and less time to counter global warming, a study warns. They should rebound 4.9% in 2021 to be closer to less than 1% of the absolute record of 2019, according to this study by the Global carbon project. This group of international scientists studies global carbon “budgets”, or the amount of CO2 that can be emitted for a given result. More information in this article.

6:50 a.m. Political campaign in quarantine in Chile. Six of the seven presidential candidates on November 21 in Chile must suspend their campaign to undergo a one-week quarantine. The first-round favorite tested positive shortly after debating face-to-face with each of them.

6:40 am. Decline on the vaccination obligation of caregivers in Canada. Quebec and Ontario, the two Canadian provinces most affected by the pandemic, announced on Wednesday that they would not finally suspend their workers not vaccinated against Covid-19 in the medical field to avoid weakening an already battered sector . They will not receive a “Covid bonus” and will have to undergo a screening test three times a week, otherwise they will be suspended. Vaccination will nevertheless be compulsory for new employees. 97% of people working in health have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

6.30 a.m. The US Central Bank is reducing its support. The US Central Bank on Wednesday launched the reduction in monetary support it has provided to the economy since the start of the crisis, noting that activity and employment “continued to strengthen”. She also highlighted “high” inflation. The US Federal Reserve (Fed) will begin to slow down its asset purchases in November. From 120 billion dollars per month currently (about 104 billion euros), they will be reduced by 15 billion each month (about 13 billion euros), until they are reduced to zero. These injections of liquidity into the financial system made it possible to prevent a financial crisis from superimposing on the economic crisis linked to Covid-19.

6:10 am. Health pass restored until July 31. The deputies decided overnight, in accordance with the will of the government, to extend until July 31, 2022, the possibility of using the health pass to fight against Covid-19, reversing the Senate’s decision to reduce this period to February 28. After this new reading, the senators must in turn again work on the text during the day. The National Assembly must have the last word tomorrow during a final reading.

A mixed joint committee (CMP) Senate / Assembly met on Tuesday to try to reach a compromise ended in failure. The senators, like the oppositions of the right and the left, denounce a “blank check” given to the government over a period which “spans” the presidential and legislative elections. The Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, assured that this date allowed to have “readability and visibility” on the progression of the virus “which continues to circulate” and the means to fight against. More information in this article.