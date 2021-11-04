Disney Gets Hot Actress To Play Evil Queen

Disney has hired an increasingly popular Hollywood actress to play the Evil Queen in the live-action remake of Snow White.

After Cinderella, The jungle Book, The beauty and the Beast, The Lion King, Aladdin or MulanDisney plans to desecrate its catalog of animated classics with another barrage of live-action remakes: Pinocchio, The little Mermaid, Hercules or Peter Pan & Wendy. And even if it was spared for several decades (including a DTV suite at a discount), Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs – the very first animated feature film of the firm – will also be entitled to its facelift after having revolutionized the 7th art and imposed the company with big ears as the cador of animation.

Disney’s first masterpiece

All the Disney imagery has therefore permeated the famous Grimm Brothers tale, which is part of popular culture and has already been reinvented on several occasions. As announced last June, the promising Rachel Zegler, which we will discover in West Side Story and Shazam! Fury of the gods, will put on her princess dress in Snow White and thus succeed Kristen Stewart or Lily Collins.

More recently, Deadline reported that Gal Gadot was in final negotiations to land the Evil Queen role and Snow White's stepmother, played by Julia Roberts, Charlize Theron and Diana Rigg in previous adaptations.





The princess becomes a queen

After the role of Gisele in the saga Fast & Furious, the actress became an inescapable face in Hollywood donning Diana Prince’s armor in the DCEU, with a solo debut that blew up the glass ceiling of superheroines in theaters. While we still have to find it in a third and final part of Wonder woman, Gal Gadot will also be in the cast of the next Red Notice of Netflix, tipped to be the next big box of the platform.

After Death on the Nile, the second investigation of Hercule Poirot by Kenneth Branagh, she will then find the director Patty Jenkins to play the last queen of Egypt in Cleopatra. This new adaptation of Snow White will be performed by Marc Webb ((500) Days Together The Amazing Spider-Man), with a filming scheduled for 2022, probably for a release in 2023.