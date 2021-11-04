More

    Does BMI Affect Libido?

    Health


    By destinationsante.com

    “The relationship between obesity and the deterioration of erectile function has been clearly established”

    “The relationship between obesity and the deterioration of erectile function has been clearly established”, describes Dr Ilaria Lucca (Vaudois University Hospital – Lausanne) in a scientific article on the topic of ‘Male sexual disorders and obesity’. Moreover, she also emphasizes that “a radical change in daily habits, promoting weight loss through an appropriate diet and increased physical activity have demonstrated a favorable effect on the sex life of obese patients”.

    A degraded self-image


    In women, the few studies carried out on the subject do not demonstrate such an association. “No difference in the prevalence of female sexual dysfunction was found between overweight / obese women (44.4%) and those of normal weight (55.6%)”, report Piero Porcelli and his team at the University of Chieti (Italy), following work carried out with 419 women. The authors add, however, that “significant differences in body image were found.”

    In another work published in 2007, SH Larsen of the Institute for Preventive Medicine in Copenhagen explains that “low self-esteem due to dissatisfaction with body image can also affect desire”. An observation also drawn up by Ilaria Lucca (Lausanne) for men: “the image of the body modified by obesity, the decrease in the functional size of the penis due to the pubic fatty cushion and the decrease in physical capacities can erode confidence in sexual performance and thereby sexual desire, ”she concludes.

    Not all squash are edible!

    Source: Destination Santé


    Stuart

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleEric Zemmour: “France as we have known it is in danger of death”
    Next articleMobile plan: this operator does better than Free and breaks the prices!

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC