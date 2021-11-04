Does BMI Affect Libido?

By destinationsante.com

“The relationship between obesity and the deterioration of erectile function has been clearly established”

“The relationship between obesity and the deterioration of erectile function has been clearly established”, describes Dr Ilaria Lucca (Vaudois University Hospital – Lausanne) in a scientific article on the topic of ‘Male sexual disorders and obesity’. Moreover, she also emphasizes that “a radical change in daily habits, promoting weight loss through an appropriate diet and increased physical activity have demonstrated a favorable effect on the sex life of obese patients”.

In women, the few studies carried out on the subject do not demonstrate such an association. “No difference in the prevalence of female sexual dysfunction was found between overweight / obese women (44.4%) and those of normal weight (55.6%)”, report Piero Porcelli and his team at the University of Chieti (Italy), following work carried out with 419 women. The authors add, however, that “significant differences in body image were found.”

In another work published in 2007, SH Larsen of the Institute for Preventive Medicine in Copenhagen explains that “low self-esteem due to dissatisfaction with body image can also affect desire”. An observation also drawn up by Ilaria Lucca (Lausanne) for men: “the image of the body modified by obesity, the decrease in the functional size of the penis due to the pubic fatty cushion and the decrease in physical capacities can erode confidence in sexual performance and thereby sexual desire, ”she concludes.

