Does the third generation of Apple headphones really deserve to invest 199 euros?

Next Gen! Launched a few weeks before the end of the year holidays, the new AirPods (3rd generation) from Apple join the AirPods (2nd generation) and AirPods Pro in the manufacturer’s range. In a now very competitive world, Apple wants to maintain its aura in our ears.

According to the figures circulating among its competitors, the market share of the Cupertino company in the world of hundred percent wireless headphones (or “True Wireless”) would be 50 to 60%. A virtual monopoly. But besides the novelty effect, do the new AirPods launched at 199 euros constitute the ” must-have In the matter?

Apple’s AirPods (3rd generation), launched at 199 euros. – CHRISTIOPHE SEFRIN / 20 MINUTES

The choice ofopen-fit



The color does not change, the design slightly. With their small white rod reduced in size by 33%, the new AirPods remain identifiable among all. Distinctive sign compared to the AirPods Pro launched two years ago: the AirPods vintage 2021 are in the format known as ” open-fit ”And not“ in-ear ”. They are thus posed at the entrance of the ears but do not sink into them.

AirPods (3rd generation) adopt the open-fit format. – CHRISTOPHE SEFRIN / 20 MINUTES

This is essential when choosing, because like the first and second generation AirPods, Apple’s new headphones do not have passive isolation. Hanging on the ears, they allow ambient noise to pass through. Some prefer this type of headphone, less intrusive than “intras” which however have the advantage of better isolating their user, but also of offering more mechanically present bass.

Limited codecs

Bluetooth 5.0, the small headphones are compatible with the classic AAC and SBC audio formats. But no aptx, aptx HD or LDAC on the horizon. Behind these somewhat barbaric names, less compressed Bluetooth codecs, with better speed *, therefore increased listening quality. Apple is satisfied with the minimum union.

The rod of AirPods (3rd generation) sees its length reduced by a third. – CHRISTOPHE SEFRIN / 20 MINUTES

Moreover, if due to their format open-fit, the new AirPods don’t have passive isolation, nor do they offer more active isolation with a noise canceling system. At the same price, headphones like the Jabra Elite 7 Pro offer them. Still, Apple’s headphones are IPX4 standard. They are therefore resistant to splashes and sweat and can therefore be used in the context of a sporting activity. This is a plus compared to the second generation AirPods, which have no protection.

Good ergonomics, good sound

Very comfortable to wear, light, ultimately discreet, and fitting perfectly in the ears when you move your head, the new AirPods surprise with their beautiful audio signature. So very often the format open-fit of some headphones is synonymous with its flat, lacking in personality, Apple here succeeds in overcoming the small drawbacks of this form-factor with very good quality listening. Despite everything, we deplore the lack of equalizer: we must accept the sound as it is provided.





AirPods (3rd generation) offer over 6 hours of battery life per charge. – CHRISTOPHE SEFRIN / 20 MINUTES

Warm and well dosed, it is very similar to that of a “vinyl” rendering. Listening to the album 10,000 Hz (2021 Remastered) from the Versailles duo Air seduced us with its cozy atmospheres nicely restored. That of To our hearts, Anne Sila’s album, testified to the ability of AirPods to reveal the details of a score. And with Ed Sheeran’s new album, we got to enjoy the Audio Spatial sound.

3D audio not so gimmicky

The principle of Space Audio: by detecting head movements, AirPods reproduce music as if the singer were staying in their place on a stage. Result: when you turn your head to the left, the interpreter’s voice slowly slides towards the right earpiece. When you turn your head to the right, the voice shifts to the left.

3D Audio sound is also heard with TV series. – APPLE

So presented, the concept seems a little gadget, but by dint of listening, we end up finding a real interest in it, with a soundstage that seems much more natural, as if we were in a concert hall.

More and more numerous, the albums remastered in Audio Spatial on the Apple Music platform offer this possibility: to Conceived by John Lennon, at Human of OneRepublic, through Let it be the Beatles, Happier Than Ever by Billie Eillish, and even Melody Nelson’s story by Serge Gainsbourg. What to discover music differently. Space Audio is even more impressive with series or films, as with Foundation on Apple TV +, whose Audio Spatial sound offers a particularly immersive experience.

Validated for teleworking

The announced autonomy of the new AirPods exceeds the six hours promised by Apple. We kept the headphones on for a whole day and were able to reach almost seven hours of listening time. The small charging case (46.4 x 54.4 x 21.38 mm for 37.91 grams), which is compatible with wireless charging, can reach around thirty hours of use.

Observation: AirPods are perfectly suited for teleworking: wearing them for long hours is absolutely not a problem. However, we would have liked that in addition to the Next Song, Previous Song, Play / Pause and Siri Assistant launch functions, we could also modulate the listening volume directly from either earpiece. Small consolation: with an iPhone, Siri announces the name of the person calling. Enough to filter your calls without having to take out your smartphone …

On arrival, the 3rd generation AirPods fulfill their primary mission. But are too expensive for what they offer. At 199 euros, their ergonomics and their listening quality are certainly popular, but the headphones do not have an active noise reduction system, an application to personalize listening, and are satisfied with the most ordinary Bluetooth codecs. Unless you are irreducible Apple addict, there are headphones on the market at the same price that can offer more.

* AAC: 250 kbps; SBC: 345 kbps; aptX: 384 kbps; aptX HD: 576 kbps; LDAC: 990 kpps.