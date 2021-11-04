Dogs bow their heads for a good reason

Reading time: 2 min – Spotted on Science Alert

Are you talking to your dog and he tilts his head to the side, raising his ears slightly? This behavior, as cute as it is, could now be explained. Our most faithful companions bow their heads in a sign of increased concentration. That’s according to a new study published by a research team from the Department of Ethology at Eötvös Loránd University in Budapest, Hungary.

These results are in line with a previous study. Its objective was to analyze the understanding of human language by dogs: several breeds had been tested on their ability to remember the names of several toys. Seven of them, border collies, stood out and were tested on how often their head tilted. This movement is repeated 43% of the time by these dogs considered to be gifted, while the average for all canines is 2%.

Left-handed or right-handed?

The results of the study show that the dogs observed tilted their heads to the side after hearing a verbal command. The research team then concluded that this gesture is linked to the attention paid by these animals to analyze the meaning of the word.





There may also be another mechanism involved, given the early stages of the study. The tilt would be the demonstration that gifted border collies mentally associate the name of a toy they hear with a visual image stored in their memory. “There appears to be a relationship between success in retrieving a named toy and frequent tilts of the head upon hearing its name,” explains Shany Dror, researcher in animal cognition at Eötvös Loránd University in Hungary and co-author of the study. “This is why we suggest an association between tilting the head and processing relevant and meaningful stimuli.”

Similar to how humans are left-handed or right-handed, border collies each have a preferred tilt side. It remained the same over the three experiments, and the position of the dog owners in front of them did not influence the direction of the tilt. For the team of ethologists, this consistency can be another sign that dogs tilt their heads when paying close attention to a task.