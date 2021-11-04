Dortmund: Hummels up against Antony!

During Borussia Dortmund’s defeat against Ajax Amsterdam (1-3) on Wednesday in the Champions League, BvB central defender Mats Hummels (32, 4 games in LdC this season) was sent off in the 29th minute for a tackle on Antony. Annoyed by this decision of referee Michael Oliver, the German also castigated the behavior of his opponent.

“This is an absurd and wrong decision. I don’t know how you can decide, as a referee at a presumed level of the Champions League, to give a red card. He decided the game and I think he knows it. My opponent’s behavior shouldn’t be ignored. It was grossly unsportsmanlike. He’s a great footballer, but he just needs to learn to be an athlete, so maybe he will be again better, “Hummels said at DAZN.





And indeed, on the images, the expulsion of the former Munich resident seems severe.

VIDEO: the expulsion of Mats Hummels Hummels being sent off for this tackle is beyond a joke. Michael Oliver showing once again how poor English Officials are pic.twitter.com/sw1PniVTLB – Oakley (@GeorgeOakley) November 3, 2021

