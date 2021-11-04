More

    Dortmund: Hummels up against Antony!

    Sports


    show more …

    During Borussia Dortmund’s defeat against Ajax Amsterdam (1-3) on Wednesday in the Champions League, BvB central defender Mats Hummels (32, 4 games in LdC this season) was sent off in the 29th minute for a tackle on Antony. Annoyed by this decision of referee Michael Oliver, the German also castigated the behavior of his opponent.

    “This is an absurd and wrong decision. I don’t know how you can decide, as a referee at a presumed level of the Champions League, to give a red card. He decided the game and I think he knows it. My opponent’s behavior shouldn’t be ignored. It was grossly unsportsmanlike. He’s a great footballer, but he just needs to learn to be an athlete, so maybe he will be again better, “Hummels said at DAZN.


    And indeed, on the images, the expulsion of the former Munich resident seems severe.

    VIDEO: the expulsion of Mats Hummels

    Read 9.003 times – by Damien Da Silva on 11/04/2021 at 11:34 am




    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleSmartphone in hand, generation Z won by the thrill of investing – 04/11/2021 at 09:11
    Next articleCraig Federighi says all he thinks about sideloading, “cybercriminals’ best friend”

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC