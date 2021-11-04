More

    Dwayne Johnson bans real guns on film sets after ‘Rust’ drama

    Sad and furious! Following the drama on the set of Rust, during which Halyna Hutchins, director of photography, lost her life after an accidental shooting by Alec Baldwin, Dwayne Johnson decided to ban firearms on the sets of his production company.

    “I can’t speak for others, but I can tell you, without any ambiguity, that all of the movies that we will be producing with Seven Bucks Productions, whether it’s movies, TV series or whatever it is. that we will produce, we will no longer use real firearms, ”the actor and producer undertook, questioned by Variety, on the occasion of the preview of Red Notice, expected on November 12 on Netflix and in which he shares the bill with Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds.


    “We’re going to switch to rubber guns, and we’re going to deal with that in post-production,” he added. We’re not going to worry about the dollars. We won’t care what it will cost. “While the investigation into the tragedy of Rust continues, calls for a ban on live firearms on Hollywood sets continue to grow.


