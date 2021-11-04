Dwayne Johnson to stop using guns for films after Rush drama

“A life has been lost”, lamented “The Rock”, whose production company will only use plastic accessories in the future.

American star Dwayne Johnson, nicknamed “The Rock”, has pledged not to use real firearms while filming his films, after the death of filmmaker Halyna Hutchins, killed by an accidental shooting of the actor Alec Baldwin at the end of October. Johnson said to himself “Devastated” by the news of the death of the director of photography of the filming of the western Rust. This tragedy leads him to re-evaluate the use of firearms in feature films made by his production company Seven Bucks Productions, he told the trade magazine. Variety .

“A life has been lost”, lamented the 49-year-old star, one of Hollywood’s highest paid actors. “I can only speak for myself, but I can tell you, without a shadow of a doubt, that about all the movies we’re going to work on with Seven Bucks Productions – any movie, or TV series. , or whatever else we produce – we won’t be using real weapons at all ”, The Rock said. The production company will now use plastic weapons and the necessary special effects will be made in post-production. “We don’t worry about the cost”added Dwayne Johnson.

A live bullet accidentally fired by Alec Baldwin, who had been handed a gun claiming to be harmless, fatally injured Halyna Hutchins on October 21 and ended up in the shoulder of the film’s director, Joel Souza. Dwayne Johnson, a longtime friend of Alec Baldwin, has also advocated for the implementation of new protocols and new security measures in the film industry. “It’s terrible that it had to happen for it to click”, he concluded.