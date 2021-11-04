“Dying can wait” is the biggest success of the year in France

James Bond’s latest adventure with Daniel Craig has accumulated more than 3.3 million admissions since its release, beating “Dune” (2.9 million) and “Kaamelott – Premier Volet” (2.6 million).

The last James bond To die can wait took over the top box office in France this week, dubbing the superhero film Venom: Let There Be Carnage, according to CBO Box Office figures released Wednesday. More than 600,000 people saw the latest installment of the adventures of James Bond, with Daniel Craig, for its fourth week on the screens, against 570.00 spectators last week (+ 5%).

To die can wait has accumulated more than 3.3 million admissions in French theaters since its release, ahead of Dune (2.9 million) and Kaamelott – First Stream (2.6 million) to become the biggest hit of the year. The adventures of the famous agent 007 had already signed the best start of the year, boosting cinema attendance by 25% over a week.





Last week, the film was nevertheless dethroned by Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the latest superhero film produced by Sony, starring Tom Hardy. The latter is relegated to second place, with nearly 490,000 admissions, and has accumulated more than 1.1 million admissions since its release two weeks ago.

The million for “Eiffel”

The French biopic Eiffel by Martin Bourboulon, with Romain Duris and Emma Mackey, remains in third position, registering nearly 350,000 admissions over the week, up 9%. The film has exceeded one million admissions.

School holidays oblige, in fourth place figure The wolf and the lion by Gilles de Maistre, who has accumulated more than 745,000 admissions in four weeks, followed by The Addams Family 2 and Ron unlocks.

In seventh place, the Lost Illusions, an adaptation of Balzac’s novel by Xavier Giannoli, with Benjamin Voisin, filled 440,000 seats for their second week of operation.

Original article published on BFMTV.com

