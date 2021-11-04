Elden Ring: sumptuous collector’s editions unveiled, info and images

Elden Ring is a very, very anticipated game and FromSoftware intends to mark the occasion: some very nice collector’s editions have just been announced… and their content could well seduce more than one.

After scoring millions of players with Sekiro Shadows Die Twice, voted Game of the Year at the 2019 Game Awards, FromSoftware will be back very soon with their brand new Elden Ring production: With incredible expertise in the field of action games and a universe written with George RR Martin (Game of Thrones), the title is monstrously awaited. If you are one of his die-hard fans, then you will no doubt be happy to read the following lines… if the wallet allows you.

Elden Ring Collector’s Edition

As is customary, all big AAA games have their own collector’s edition and Elden Ring was certainly no different. So here is what this alluring iteration will contain:

The Elden Ring game

An unreleased Elden Ring steelbook

A 40-page artbook dedicated to the world of Elden Ring

Digital corporate action to download

A 22.86cm tall figurine of Malenia

An Elden Ring box

Elden Ring Premium Edition

If you wanted even more, the Japanese developers and Bandai Namco have also planned a Premium Version, even more impressive. It houses in particular an additional object of size, here is the list:

The Elden Ring Game

An unreleased Elden Ring steelbook

A 40-page artbook dedicated to the world of Elden Ring

Digital corporate action to download

A 22.86cm tall figurine of Malenia

A 1: 1 scale replica of Malenia’s helmet

An Elden Ring box

Elden Ring Digital Deluxe Edition

This time, this edition is for all those who wish to do acquisition of the title in dematerialized format. Here’s what’s on offer:





The Elden Ring game

A digital artbook dedicated to the world of Elden Ring

Digital corporate action to download

note that anyone who pre-orders the game will get a digital game guide and emote.

Unfortunately, no price has yet been communicated for all these editions but there is no doubt that it will not be long. We also recall that fifteen minutes of gameplay have just been presented for the first time: it happens below to put a first foot in this ruthless but already very popular universe.

Elden Ring will be released on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, and Xbox One on February 25, 2022.

